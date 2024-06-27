Steam Deck finally catches up to Switch thanks to new feature

Recording gameplay on the Steam Deck just got easier with the brand-new ‘Game Recording’ feature on Steam.

Being able to record gameplay on your gaming handhelds is important in the social media age. Devices like the Nintendo Switch even have a dedicated sharing button, which can instantly save screenshots and gameplay in a matter of seconds.

While the Steam Deck is one of the best pixel-pushing handhelds out there, capturing gameplay required some complicated tinkering. That was until Valve just announced that Steam is finally getting a brand-new ‘Game Recording’ feature, which is also compatible with the Steam Deck.

Steam announced the built-in system for recording gameplay on its official X/Twiter page, which was later shared by the official OnDeck account. With the help of this new Game Recording feature, owners of the Valve handheld can now easily record, repay, edit, and share footage from their favorite Steam Deck games.

Before now, recording footage on the Steam Deck was a chore. Software like OBS could be set up on the handheld, but it involved switching to desktop mode and completing a long list of arduous tasks to get it running. Now, with this officially verified feature, the gameplay of everything from Elden Ring to Kingdom Hearts can be continuously saved to your Steam Deck with much less hassle.

The Game Recording feature brings with it a ‘Background Recording’ and ‘On Demand Recording’ mode. With these, your gameplay can be continuously or manually recorded on your handheld.

Additionally, a Steam Timeline will now appear when you’re actively recording. Here, your games will generate event markers, making it easy to replay and relive key parts of your favorite Steam Deck games. Any screenshot you take on the Steam Deck or achievement you earn will also be marked down on the timeline.

Better yet, you can get access to all the new Game Recording features right now. All you have to do is enable the ‘Steam Beta Channel’ in the device’s system settings, and you’re good to go.

This new gameplay recording feature still isn’t as straightforward as the press of a button on the Nintendo Switch. However, who knows, it could one day pave the way for a dedicated share button on the next Steam Deck.