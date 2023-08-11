Giant neon Twitter bird is going up for auction as Elon Musk rebrands to X

A giant neon Twitter bird sign, matching coffee table, and more is going up for auction as Elon Musk begins to finalize the rebranding from Twitter to X.

Since purchasing Twitter back in October 2022, Elon Musk has issued a variety of changes like moving verification behind Twitter Blue and adding the ability to make longer posts.

The biggest, however, has been the rebranding from Twitter to X which has caused quite a rebellion from users.

X Corp, the company behind the platform formerly known as Twitter, is auctioning off a giant neon Twitter bird and much more as they finalize the rebranding.

Giant neon Twitter bird, hashtag, and @ sign all up for auction

Beginning September 12, 2023, at 7 am PT, Twitter’s online auction will have a wide variety of things available from the company’s San Fransico office.

Aptly called the Twitter Rebranding auction, there will be quite a few things up for sale that feature the iconic Twitter bird logo.

One of them, of course, is a giant neon bird sign that comes in at over five feet long and three feet high.

Among the giant bird, you’ll have the chance to purchase a matching coffee table made from wood as well as neon “@”, Blue Room, and hashtag signs.

Whoever decides to buy some of the iconic Twitter items would either have to be local to the San Fransisco office or organize a shipping service to go pack up and send the item your way.

It’s unknown if they’ll add any more items to the auction as the scheduled date gets closer, but we’ll be sure to update you if anything goes for a ridiculous price.

During the last Twitter auction, a four foot tall Twitter Bird statue sold for over $100,000.