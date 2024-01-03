Tech

Twitter/X is reportedly now worth 70% less than Elon Musk paid for it

Rebecca Hills-Duty
Twitter x brandingUnsplash

Elon Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter, continues to sink in value as one investor now believes it is worth only a third of what Musk paid for it.

Back in October 2023, we reported that some sources were saying that the social media platform known as X, formerly called Twitter, had seen a precipitous drop in value since it was purchased by Elon Musk. New information indicates that the situation may be even worse, with one investor believing the company is now worth only one-third of what Musk paid for it.

Article continues after ad

The information comes from Mutual Fund Fidelity, one of the investors who helped to provide financing when Elon Musk bought Twitter in October 2022 for $44 billion. Fidelity has now drastically reduced the value of its investment and its valuation of the company.

Valuation falls after string of controversies

Fidelity has downgraded its valuation of Twitter/X by 71.5% compared to when it was first bought. This value drop includes a drop in value of 10.5% that occurred in November 2023, which occurred after Elon Musk took to the stage during an event hosted by the New York Times and memorably told investors who had left the platform to “go f*** yourself.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

Article continues after ad
Still of Elon Musk at Ted Talks LiveYouTube/TED

Comparatively, competing social networks such as Snap and Meta had a significantly better month, with Snap gaining 38% in value, while Meta went up 4.9% in stock value during this period.

It is unclear how exactly Fidelity is gaining its information on X/Twitter’s value. The company is an investor, so Fidelity may have access to inside information. Since X/Twitter is no longer a publically traded company, its financial results are not available for an accurate comparison.

Related:

The best graphics card in 2023: Nvidia, AMD & more

Article continues after ad

Twitter/X is known to have lost significant amounts of investor and advertiser funding since Musk began introducing policy changes. Attempts by the platform to bridge this shortfall with subscription services have seen only limited success.

Related Topics

Elon Musktwitter

About The Author

Rebecca Hills-Duty

Rebecca is a Tech Writer at Dexerto, specializing in PC components, VR, AMD, Nvidia and Intel. She has previously written for UploadVR and The Escapist, hosts a weekly show on RadioSEGA and has an obsession with retro gaming. Get in touch at rebecca.hillsduty@dexerto.com