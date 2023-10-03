Elon Musk’s X sued over Twitter rebrand in trademark dispute

A Florida-based social media company, X Social Media, is suing Elon Musk’s X, formerly Twitter, for utilizing the X branding.

In what might be one of the more confusing lawsuits circling around Elon Musk, a Floridian company that manages social media platforms for lawyers has struck out at X, formerly Twitter. The lawsuit in question surrounds the sudden rebranding of Twitter, with X Social Media claiming that X Corp is infringing on its trademark.

Article continues after ad

X Social Media apparently has a federal trademark for X, alongside Meta – formerly Facebook – and Microsoft, among others. The company is suing as they’ve alleged that Musk’s new branding has caused a loss in revenue. X Social Media has also invested a reported $400 million into Facebook and social media campaigns in an effort to reach more customers.

Article continues after ad

According to the lawsuit, X Corp, Musk’s company, currently dominates Google searches when typing in “X Social Media”. They also say X Corp infringes on X Social Media’s trademark through what Musk’s company applied to do.

Article continues after ad

This includes:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Business data analysis

Promotional services

Business consulting and information services

Business consumer and market research

The company X Social Media is also requesting an undisclosed sum of money for damages against the company.

Musk’s X faces lawsuit from another social media company called X

Wikimedia: ZACK/MCOM

Musk’s rebranding of Twitter came incredibly quickly. The remaining staff at the company have worked post-rebrand to get the site up to speed with the decision. This has included removing any old branding like the words “tweet” and “retweet”.

Amongst the confusion, Musk had a giant X erected that drew the ire of those living in the area. Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion and has recently floated the idea of charging every user for access. On top of this, a recent publicity stunt of trying to organize an MMA fight with Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has yet to materialize.

Article continues after ad