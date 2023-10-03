Elon Musk’s X sued over Twitter rebrand in trademark dispute
A Florida-based social media company, X Social Media, is suing Elon Musk’s X, formerly Twitter, for utilizing the X branding.
In what might be one of the more confusing lawsuits circling around Elon Musk, a Floridian company that manages social media platforms for lawyers has struck out at X, formerly Twitter. The lawsuit in question surrounds the sudden rebranding of Twitter, with X Social Media claiming that X Corp is infringing on its trademark.
X Social Media apparently has a federal trademark for X, alongside Meta – formerly Facebook – and Microsoft, among others. The company is suing as they’ve alleged that Musk’s new branding has caused a loss in revenue. X Social Media has also invested a reported $400 million into Facebook and social media campaigns in an effort to reach more customers.
According to the lawsuit, X Corp, Musk’s company, currently dominates Google searches when typing in “X Social Media”. They also say X Corp infringes on X Social Media’s trademark through what Musk’s company applied to do.
This includes:
- Business data analysis
- Promotional services
- Business consulting and information services
- Business consumer and market research
The company X Social Media is also requesting an undisclosed sum of money for damages against the company.
Musk’s X faces lawsuit from another social media company called X
Musk’s rebranding of Twitter came incredibly quickly. The remaining staff at the company have worked post-rebrand to get the site up to speed with the decision. This has included removing any old branding like the words “tweet” and “retweet”.
Amongst the confusion, Musk had a giant X erected that drew the ire of those living in the area. Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion and has recently floated the idea of charging every user for access. On top of this, a recent publicity stunt of trying to organize an MMA fight with Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has yet to materialize.