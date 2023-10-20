X/Twitter adding even more subscription tiers Elon Musk confirms

In yet another move to bolster the flailing social media company’s revenue, Elon Musk has confirmed that X/Twitter will have an additional two tiers for subscriptions.

Since Elon Musk bought out Twitter and rebranded it as X, it’s estimated the company has lost a total of 90% of its value. From advertisers leaving in droves, to a hate speech epidemic and laying off staff, it’s been a rocky few months for Musk’s new purchase.

Article continues after ad

Now, the tech mogul has confirmed an additional two subscription tiers, alongside its latest addition this week. Joining the $1 yearly fee that’s currently in testing, a total ad-free tier, and one that “is lower cost with all features, but no reduction in ads” according to Musk’s post.

Article continues after ad

X’s new subscription tiers don’t have a launch date or even pricing yet, but as with anything Musk, it could be hours to weeks or even years before we see the feature implemented.

Article continues after ad

It’s unclear if the original $8 X Premium (formerly Twitter Blue) will be eliminated and replaced, or if it’ll sit alongside these new tiers. Currently, if you’re subscribed, you’ll see about 50% fewer adverts in your feed.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

X to get two new subscription tiers to help revenue issues

Twitter: Elon Musk/CD Projekt Red

Advertising has been changed again recently, with some ads no longer having the same properties as a tweet, as they originally did. This means you can’t hide or block the accounts they come from.

Article continues after ad

The news of these two tiers originally leaked from Bloomberg earlier this month. Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X, hosted a call with Twitter/X’s debt holders to discuss the revenue issue. Bloomberg got wind of the call and now estimates that Musk’s X owes $1.2 billion dollars in interest on top of the outstanding debt.

Article continues after ad

It’s also been estimated that most advertisers have since returned to X, but are now spending 90% less than before the buyout. Yaccarino used Visa as an example of a returning customer, but it turns out they spent just $10 in the last 12 weeks from October 6 backward.

Article continues after ad

X is fraught with turbulence and we expect to see yet another update about the platform’s subscriptions in the coming days.