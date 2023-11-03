Twitter/X might get GIF profile pics and users are excited

Twitter/X might be getting GIF profile pictures if poll results from one of the platform’s designers influence them to make it.

Ever since Elon Musk decided to go through with the purchase of Twitter, a ton of changes have taken place across the platform.

The biggest change so far is the rebranding to X, which saw the removal of the iconic Twitter bird branding across the entire company.

Now, one of X’s designers has teased the possibility of the site getting support for GIF format profile pictures.

Twitter/X might get GIF profile pictures

In a poll shared on November 1, 2023, Twitter designer Andrea Conway asked her followers whether or not they’d like if they added GIF profile pictures.

She noted that they’d be optional and added a poll for users to make their decision. It’s got three days left for voting at the time of writing, and it appears the large majority of voters are all for the option.

With over 13.4k votes, 73% have mentioned that they want to see it added.

Hundreds of people took to the replies to share their thoughts, with many voicing their excitement for the option to be added.

“All of the people who had gif profile pictures when they were a feature like a decade ago will prob be upset, but it’d be cool,” one user replied.

Another commented: “If they only animate on hover/focus/when the profile is expanded, I could see that working.”

However, not everyone is interested in the feature as one user replied: “No. Simple is better. If everyone’s pfp is moving it’s going to be so difficult on the eyes. Especially if the content is a video and moving too.”

We’ll have to wait to see if it’s ever added and will update you if it is. Until then, head over to check out the rest of our coverage.