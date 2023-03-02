Is Half-Life: Alyx coming to PSVR2?

Is Valve’s Half-Life: Alyx coming to the PSVR2? The answer may not surprise you, but let’s talk about it anyway.

With the launch of Sony’s PlayStation VR2 headset, the question is being raised as to whether popular games are coming to the platform. Valve is essentially a competitor to Sony at this point in the gaming space, but it doesn’t mean they couldn’t work together again. With Beat Saber coming to PSVR2, you can’t help but wonder if more popular VR games will be coming to the headset.

Is Half-Life: Alyx coming to PlayStation VR2?

Half-Life: Alyx isn’t coming to the PlayStation VR2 any time soon. In fact, it’s exclusively available on SteamVR.

It doesn’t matter what headset you use on PC, as the game does feature support for multiple types of headsets and controllers. Though, you cannot use the PSVR2 on PC as of right now either.

The game comes free with the Index, Valve’s headset, and was designed from the ground up to work alongside its room, full body, and finger tracking.

Half-Life: Alyx was released in 2020, after a lengthy cliffhanger in Half-Life 2: Episode 2, which was released in 2007. It launched alongside Portal and Team Fortress 2 in The Orange Box.

It’s a prequel that follows Half-Life’s Gordon Freeman’s companion, Alyx, as she tries to rescue her father from captivity and seek out Freeman, who is theorized to be locked up as well.

Could Valve release Half-Life: Alyx on PSVR2?

There’s a very, very (repeat ad nauseam) slim possibility that Valve could release Half-Life: Alyx onto PSVR2.

Despite being competitors in both the digital space and virtual reality, Sony has recently come around to the idea that the PC is a good place to rerelease its games. Nearly every title we’ve reviewed, including Spider-Man and Uncharted, has performed spectacularly.

Sony has been releasing these PlayStation titles onto Steam and has had a working relationship with Valve before. When Portal 2 launched on PS3, you could connect your Steam account to it to play co-op. When CS: GO launched on the platform, it also supported cross-play.

While it isn’t likely, the past does often dictate the future, and so does money.