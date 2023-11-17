iPhone 16 leak suggests Apple learned from heating issues on iPhone 15

Apple is reportedly working on a new graphene thermal system for the iPhone 16, which might remedy the existing heating issues.

iPhone 15 arrived with solid new features. The Pro models are clad in Titanium and feature a brand-new A17 Pro chip. All four models brought upgrades, big and small, but they also brought some issues. Users reported the iPhone 15 models overheat while using. Apple rolled out an update to fix the issue but that didn’t make much difference.

So, while it looks like iPhone 15 users will have to keep dealing with overheating, iPhone 16 might bring improvements. According to a leaker, Apple is working on a new thermal system for iPhone 16 to solve the heating problem. Other hardware changes may also be in tow.

Apple apparently working on new “graphene thermal system”

Apple

The heating problem on iPhone 15 is not because of the underlying hardware or Titanium frame, according to a statement Apple gave to Forbes. The Cupertino company blamed it on third-party apps and a software bug.

However, reputed leaker Kosutami claims Apple has a hardware overhaul in the works to make sure there’s no overheating on the iPhone 16.

“Apple is actively working on graphene thermal system of iPhone 16 Series to solve the heating problem existing before,” said the leaker.

Current iPhone 15 models rely on what is called a vapor cooling system. Kosutami did not detail how the new cooling system on the iPhone 16 works but said Apple is also planning to use a metal shell on the battery of upcoming iPhones to further prevent heating.

If what the leaker says is true, the iPhone 16 might not heat as much as the iPhone 15 series. The new iPhones should be released in the fall of 2024.

You can expect all four models to be powered by the A18 Pro chip. Apple may also introduce an additional “capture button”.