Apple iPhone 16 rumored to feature revised antenna & brand-new button

The upcoming iPhone 16 could feature an additional button called the “capture button.” Apple may also relocate the mmWave antenna to the left and adopt new solid-state technology for the action button.

Apple launched the iPhone 15 series in September, and you can expect the next generation iPhones to launch around the same time in 2024. Leaks and rumors have already started to paint a clear picture of the upcoming iPhone 16, even though we are almost a year away from its official debut.

A new tip by a leaker reveals that the iPhone 16 could feature a new button in addition to the standard volume rocker, power, and action buttons. This change would reportedly force Apple to shift the iPhones iconic mmWave antenna over to the left-hand-side of the device.

Solid-state buttons might also debut with iPhone 16

Apple

Leaker Instant Digital on Weibo claims there is a “great chance” the iPhone 16 will get an additional button, reports MacRumors, noting that Apple is calling the button the “Capture Button” internally.

The new button will reportedly be located below the power button on the right side of the device and will be capacitive instead of a standard button. Meaning the new button will respond to the touch of the user’s fingers. However, it’s unclear what this new button will actually do.

The report adds that Apple will move the mmWave antenna to the left to make room for the new button. You may also see solid-state technology on the iPhone 16’s action button, which was rumored to debut with the iPhone 15 models, but never actually materialized.

The new changes might be implemented on all ‌iPhone 16‌ models, including the base ‌iPhone 16‌ and ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus models. Previous reports revealed iPhone 16 Pro will get a Tetraprism periscope lens as well as a small bump in the screen size. All four phones will likely be powered by a next-generation Apple A18 Pro chipset.