iPhone 16 Pro leak reveals razor-thin bezels in updated design

New leaks suggest the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro could have bezels even thinner than the Samsung Galaxy S24.

Apple updates the iPhones during its fall event every year. While this year’s launch event is still months away, fresh details on the design of the iPhone 16 Pro models have been leaked.

IceUniverse, known for his credible leaks, says that the iPhone 16 Pro variants will have extremely thin bezels surrounding the display, taking it closer to a “dream form” factor. He says the bezels on the Pro iPhone will be even thinner than any smartphone, including those found on the Galaxy S24 lineup.

Another report from PhoneArena cites a Weibo user who got their hands on the upcoming iPhone and says that the iPhone 16 Pro’s bezels will measure 1.2mm, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s bezels will be just 1.15mm.

If true, this is a considerable achievement as the borders on the iPhone 15 Pro measure 1.71mm, while the bezel on the iPhone 14 Pro is 2.15mm thin.

This is not the first time we’ve heard about the shrinking bezels on the upcoming iPhones. In April, a report from The Elec suggested that Apple plans to use a complex solution named Border Reduction Structure (BRS) to trim the bezels to the narrowest possible form-factor.

The report continues to state: “no company has stabilized the iPhone OLED production rate to the level Apple expects.”

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max display panel is also expected to be slightly bigger, and the thinner bezels will make the display more immersive and prominent.

According to further reports, the iPhone 16 Pro is rumored to measure 6.3 inches, up from 6.1 inches. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to have a 6.9-inch display compared to the 6.7-inch display present on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.