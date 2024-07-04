Samsung debunks iPhone 16 “advanced camera sensor” rumor

Apple has relied on Sony to supply the camera sensors for iPhones. A new report suggested that this might change with the iPhone 16.

iPhones are known for their high-powered cameras. So much so that, many people use the iPhone as their primary image and video-capturing device, which explains why Apple wants to ensure the iPhone 16 cameras are top-notch.

The Cupertino-based tech smartphone maker has relied solely on Sony as the iPhone’s camera sensor supplier. However, it raised more than a few eyebrows when a South Korean publication, The Elec, alleged that Apple is looking beyond Sony this time around.

The report claimed that Apple has already begun final quality testing of Samsung’s camera sensors for the iPhone 16 lineup.

Samsung

Samsung, however, quickly refuted the theory and told AppleInsider that “the story in The Elec is false.” Though the publication says there was no specific denial of the above claims, the source story has already been taken down.

There is a possibility that Samsung is contractually bound by Apple to plug such leaks, forcing the South Korean company to react to the news. However, we’re not sure.

It was alleged that despite partnering with Sony for the camera sensors for the previous iterations of the iPhone, Apple had “concerns about reliability” and wanted to add more powerful sensors to the upcoming iPhones.

It further claimed that even though Apple had asked Sony to work on new camera sensors, the Japanese company failed to deliver on time. When this impacted the iPhone 15 launch, Apple asked Samsung to prepare the new sensors, alleges the report.

Apple iPhone 15

While Samsung’s subsidiaries play a vital role in Apple’s supply chain, it would have been a significant win for Samsung if Apple used its camera sensors. That said, everything boils down to the components passing Apple’s stringent quality standards.

Unlike the two stack sensors used in the current iPhones, Samsung’s CMOS image sensor (CIS) uses a more advanced three-wafer stack design. These layers house the photodiode, transistors, and analog-digital converter logic.

Using these three components in three wafer layers would allow for higher pixel density, reduced noise, and smaller pixel sizes, resulting in a better and more detailed image.

Since the iPhone 16 launch is close, we will not have to wait long to know which sensors the upcoming iPhone will use. Moreover, with the rumored dedicated “Capture” button, the iPhone 16 lineup is likely to excite mobile photography enthusiasts who would not mind improved camera performance.