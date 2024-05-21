iPhone 16 Pro Max rumored to get big ultrawide camera & optical zoom upgrades

If you think the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s cameras are good, Apple might surprise you with the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max. A rumor coming out of China claims the smartphone is set to get a bigger main camera sensor and an improved ultrawide sensor.

Apple could upgrade the main camera on the iPhone 16 Pro Max with an advanced custom 48-megapixel Sony IMX903 sensor. The iPhone 16 Pro will retain the same 48-megapixel custom Sony IMX803 sensor as found on the current iPhone 15 Pro models.

This is all according to leaker OvO Baby Sauce OvO (we’re not making up the name), who frequently reveals details about iPhones.

Article continues after ad

Apple

The leaker further claims that the iPhone 16 Pro models will feature an upgraded 48-megapixel ultrawide camera. If true, the new sensor should allow the phone to draw in more light and result in better photos when shooting in low-light conditions. The iPhone 15 Pro has a 12MP ultrawide camera.

Article continues after ad

Another upgrade coming to the iPhone 16 Pro is a 5X optical zoom. This improvement will match the 5x zoom capability of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which was achieved through the use of the Tetraprism lens.

The latest leak corroborates an August 2023 Jeff Pu report, which claimed the iPhone 16 Pro will get Wi-Fi 7 support and an upgraded 48-megapixel ultrawide camera lens. Previous rumors also hinted at a ‘super telephoto periscope camera’ for the iPhone 16 Pro Max but leaker OvO Baby Sauce OvO says there won’t be a change to the iPhone’s telephoto zoom levels.

Article continues after ad

The new iPhones aren’t expected to launch before September 2024. Four devices are expected to be part of the new iPhone 16 series, all powered by an Apple A-series chip and loaded with AI features.