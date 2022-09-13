Intel 13th gen Raptor Lake CPU specs leak accidentally

The Intel 13th gen Raptor Lake CPUs are coming in hot, with an official reveal expected fairly soon. However, Intel Canada has seemingly leaked the specifications of a number of their ‘K’ CPUs in the lineup.

Leaker momomo_US on Twitter spotted that Intel may have accidentally leaked their own lineup of 13th gen Raptor Lake CPUs. The leak was present on Intel Canada’s official website, ahead of being pulled down. However, an image captured by the Twitter user showcased three different ‘K’ Series SKUs.

The ‘K’ lineup is the overclockable variants of each chip and is primarily focused on the enthusiast market. The leak showcased three chips, a Core i5, i7, and i9 respectively. We’ve summarized all of the details on the upcoming unreleased CPUs from this leak below.

CPU Max core frequency Cores and Threads Intel Core i5-13600K 5.1GHz (P-cores) 14C/20T Intel Core i7-13700K 5.3GHz (P-cores) 16C/24T Intel Core i9-13900K 5.4GHZ (P-cores) 24C/32T

We have little in the way of official documentation for the upcoming CPUs, however, the turbo frequencies remain consistent with previous leaks. We’re expecting that the performance of these CPUs will be incredibly impressive, though we’ve yet to see how they perform against AMD’s upcoming Zen 4 Ryzen CPUs.

It’s an exciting time to be in tech, as a new generation of hardware looms, with new graphics cards like the RTX 40-series on the way, too. This will undoubtedly shake up the list of best CPUs once they arrive, and it’s likely that the Core i9-13900K will be crowned king.

But, one thing to note is that Intel is much less consistent with the longevity of its CPU sockets, so if you’re looking for a PC build that you want to upgrade down the line, you might want to wait and see how Intel manages to handle themselves against AMD’s socket longevity, which they appear to be doing again with AM5.

We’ll bring you the latest on Raptor Lake as we hear more.