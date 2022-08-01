Intel 13th gen Raptor Lake CPU leaked benchmarks reveal stunning performance

Joel Loynds . Last updated: Aug 01, 2022

The next chips from Intel, Raptor Lake, have already had their i5 and i7 entries tested by ExtremePlayer, a Chinese tech personality.

Intel’s upcoming 13th generation CPUs are just over the horizon, with engineering samples already landing into the hands of those overseas, like ExtremePlayer. The reviewer has previously tested Core i9-13900K but has – over the weekend – published another video where he goes into considerable depth regarding the i5 and i7 variants.

While the i9-13900K will be overkill for most gaming applications, the i5-13600K and i7-13700K models are intended for high-spec gaming aficionados.

ExtremePlayer

ExtremePlayer leaves nearly nothing on the table, with the new lineup of CPUs looking mighty. As of right now, we’re looking at all three entries getting a significant jump in the available cores for performance.

In doing this, it seems Intel can’t escape the fates that AMD and Nvidia are running into, with the required power at the very top end of leaping considerably for all three variations.

Intel Raptor Lake 13th gen specs

CPU Cores and Threads Max Boost Clock TDP (Power requirement) Core i5-13600K 14 cores 5.2GHz 125-180W Core i7-13700K 16 cores 5.4GHz 125W-244W Core i9-13900K 24 cores 5.5+GHz 125W-253W

Intel Alder Lake 12th gen specs

CPU Cores and Threads Max Boost Clock TDP (Power requirement) Core i5-12600K 10 cores 4.9GHz 125-150W Core i7-12700K 12 cores 5.0GHz 125W-190W Core i9-12900K 16 cores 5.2GHz 125W-241W

As you can see, comparing the two, the i5 has leaped in performance to almost meet the previous i7, with the new i7 getting a much higher power requirement. The new i7 is also almost the equivalent of the previous generation’s i9, making it once again, the default best choice for high-end gaming.

Intel 13th gen performance

ExtremePlayer has published extensive charts, but they can be a little overwhelming. As pointed out by VideoCardz.com, a Twitter user going by harukaze5719 has crafted better-to-read graphs instead.

The issue with these graphs is that they eliminate most of the games that were played and tested, so we’ll be referring to both.

ExtremePlayer used an MSI RTX 3090 Ti Gaming X Trio card, as well as offering two different results for DDR5 and DDR4 RAM.

Comparing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive across the two systems, ExtremePlayer found just a few percentage points advantage, with the 4K resolution and i7/DDR5 version of his tests offering 1.14% more performance and the DDR4 earning a 3.4% hop.

Apex Legends is where the true meat can be found, as the 13th generation i7 got an astounding leap while being tested at 4K with DDR4, earning a rough 10% jump in performance. The i5 testing found that on DDR4, compared to the 12th generation version, at 4K, there is a dip of 3%. However, as of right now, this can be chalked up to the chips not being optimized.

Looking at Harukaze’s charts, you can see that the average performance across the board for DDR4 is that there’s going to be significant performance increases across the board for all games, once the chips are finalized and available.