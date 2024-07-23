Intel finally responds to CPU issues & promises update

Intel has at last responded to ongoing stability issues regarding its 13th and 14th generation CPU chips, identifying a voltage problem.

Many users of Intel’s 13th and 14th-generation CPUs have been experiencing stability problems. This has resulted in a range of symptoms including blue screens, gaming performance problems, and even total system crashes.

Intel has finally issued a statement regarding the ongoing issues. The statement identified incorrectly set operating voltages for problems specific to LGA-1700-compatible motherboards.

Article continues after ad

The Intel Raptor Lake series, including the Raptor Lake refresh chips, appear to be the only components affected so far. High-end chips such as the Core i9 series appear to suffer from the most serious issues. Mobile and laptop SKUs are not said to be affected.

The reason why these CPUs are using the incorrect voltage is said to be due to faulty microcode algorithms. Intel is now planning to release microcode patches to address the root cause of this issue. The company is continuing to validate these patches, aiming to release them in mid-August 2024.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It is not yet clear if this is the definitive cause of the stability problems, which have affected server providers, game developers, tech reviewers, and ordinary PC gaming fans.

Some users on Reddit pointed out that Intel CPUs had previously been affected by an Oxidation manufacturing fault. Though some early 13th-generation CPUs were affected by this fault, as of 2023 the problem had already been addressed. Intel clarified in a Reddit post that this older fault was not to blame for the ongoing issues affecting both the 13th and 14th gen chips.

Article continues after ad

Intel has not indicated that it intended to recall any CPUs and recommends that any customer affected by the instability problems should contact customer support.