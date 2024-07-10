Intel Arrow Lake CPUs get new branding as lineup leaks

Intel’s next-generation lineup has been leaked. The Arrow Lake family of CPUs will be Intel’s 15th generation since launching the line in 2008. However, Team Blue has completely overhauled its naming scheme.

Coming from CPU-Z, a piece of software to gather information about your PC. In the latest update to the software’s website, CPU-Z confirms the naming scheme for Arrow Lake.

Later this year, stores will be stocking the following CPUs:

Intel Core Ultra 9 285K

Intel Core Ultra 9 275

Intel Core Ultra 7 265K

Intel Core Ultra 7 255

Intel Core Ultra 5 245K

Intel Core Ultra 5 240

With a naming scheme now confirmed, we should expect to see these CPUs around the same time we do every year. Intel tends to launch in October, and we’d expect no difference here.

This new naming scheme was introduced last year. It also hasn’t gone into effect outside of laptops and mobile chips.

Intel has an entire guide on how it breaks down the naming conventions for its chips. The new scheme is meant to simplify things.

You can break down the naming conventions into five identifiers: The brand; power; series; SKU (which stands for stock keeping unit and works as a unique identifier), and a suffix. Intel uses the suffix to identify what the chip is for or capable of.

The Intel Core Ultra 9 285K will presumably carry on the ‘K’ suffix’s meaning for example. With previous generations, K indicated it is unlocked and ready to overclock.

Arrow Lake has a lot of competition on its hands later this year. Not only does Intel need to convince people to upgrade after the middling 14th generation brought no provable updates. The company also has AMD to contend with.

Leaked yesterday, four chips from AMD’s Ryzen 9000 lineup are poised to be the top dog in Single Threaded tests. However, early benchmarks do put Intel on top for multithreaded results, as the Ryzen 9000 CPUs weren’t able to best the 14th generation.

Intel has had a rough time on the gaming front recently. Its GPUs consistently have to be updated for performance fixes. The refreshed mobile chips – one found in MSI’s Claw – perform worse than AMD’s.

On top of this, its flagship CPU, the 14900K, has been mired in problems revolving around the BIOS.

We’d suspect that Intel is acutely aware of this and we’ll be watching to see if they stick the landing.