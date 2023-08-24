Intel 14th Gen CPU details leak with big i7 performance boost

During an MSI Live Stream, the company inadvertently leaked out specifications and performance numbers for the upcoming Intel 14th Gen CPUs.

Intel’s 14th Gen Raptor Lake Refresh CPUs are just around the corner, and ahead of an official announcement, MSI appears to have leaked out specifications for the CPUs, in addition to some early performance numbers.

While the 14th Gen Intel platform will not use a brand-new architecture, we’ll get a refinement of the Raptor Lake lineup, which has proven to be incredibly popular, even compared to AMD’s Ryzen Zen 5 offering. This could be down to power and pricing, but Intel’s CPUs still guzzle a touch more power than AMD.

The leak has since been taken down, however, Videocardz managed to capture some of what we can expect from the upcoming chips, and it could be good news for those holding out on building a high-end PC.

Intel 14th Gen CPUs leak thanks to MSI

Intel

The 14th gen lineup leaked by MSI showcased the 14600K, 14700K, and 14900K respectively, with a core count comparison between them. It also showcased that there were no architectural changes and that the average performance difference between 14th and 13th-generation devices was just 3%.

However, it’s not all bad news, the Core i7 14700K now has four more efficiency cores when compared to its predecessor, and according to MSI, this results in a chip that is 17% faster than the previous generation.

While the official announcement might be a little while off, we can understand a little bit more about what you can expect for the lineup as a whole. We’ll just have to sit tight to see the per-SKU performance difference between the two generations, but since no core counts have changed aside from the Core i7 SKU, we might see a lesser generational shift than expected.