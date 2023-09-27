Intel 14th-gen CPU benchmark leak reveals big performance boost but there’s a catch

Intel’s 14th-generation CPUs are primed to arrive very soon, and leaked benchmarks have revealed that you can expect a leap in performance for one CPU, but don’t expect the rest of them to be as big of an upgrade.

Intel’s 14th-gen CPUs are rumored to launch in October 2023, and we’re starting to see some leaked benchmarks slip through the cracks. The chips will not be a brand-new architecture this time around, and will instead be a refresh of the Raptor Lake architecture, which debuted last year.

Most recently, we learned of key differences between the stack of CPUs, which revealed that many of the CPUs will retain a near-identical core configuration when compared to their 13th-gen brethren. But, there’s one notable exception to this rule, the Intel Core i7-14700K now sports a higher core count, and according to leaked benchmarks, it eclipses its previous-generation counterpart.

Intel Core i7-14700k benchmark leak

Intel

As spotted by WCCFTech, the Core i7-14700K will sport a total of 20 cores and 28 threads, which will also house a slightly larger 33MB cache, and sport marginally higher clock speeds, with a maximum of 5.6GHz. The leaked benchmark was conducted in Geekbench 6.2.0, and the humble Intel CPU performed as follows:

Single-Core score: 3097

Multi-Core score: 21196

It is worth noting that the CPU may have also been manually overclocked to 6GHz, as it achieves clock speeds which are unachievable on the stock CPU configuration. The motherboard could have contributed to this, as some manufacturers are also implementing solutions for CPUs to run at sustained high clock speeds.

We don’t know how hot the CPU got in this particular run, or how much power it was pulling. But, if the numbers are correct, it’s very possible that the CPU might be able to become just as fast as the Core i9-13900K, but at a much lower price.

Since the CPU is expected to retail for around $500 or less, this could be Intel’s next big gaming chip. But, we’re still curious about the overclock on the CPU, and if it’s really possible to run the CPU at these speeds for sustained amounts of time.

Needless to say, don’t expect a huge uplift in performance when looking at the other chips, as we’re currently struggling to see any notable differences between them and their predecessors, according to the leaked specs. We’ve just got to hold our breath and wait for Intel to officially announce the CPUs.