Intel’s 13th-gen Raptor Lake CPUs may be launching in October

Joel Loynds . 35 minutes ago

A leaker has revealed most of Intel’s plan for Raptor Lake, with the Intel 13th gen chips now reportedly launching in October.

Enthusiast Citizen, a regular leaker on the Chinese social media site, BiliBili, has come out with the inside scoop on the Intel 13th generation CPUs, Raptor Lake.

According to their information, Intel plan on revealing their newest chips at their Innovation 2022 event towards the end of September. The release date is apparently set to be October 17.

From here, the motherboards in the Z790 range – the flagship motherboards – will be released alongside the following CPUs:

i9-13900K (KF 8P+16E)

i7-13700K (KF 8P+8E)

i5-13600K (KF 6P+8E)

Apparently, the i9 will feature 24 cores and 32 threads, i7 will have 16 cores and 24 threads, while the smaller i5 model will come with 14 cores and 20 threads. The P and E cores listed above are going to provide better cache, clock speeds, and even I/O support.

The Z690 chipset, according to Enthusiast Citizen will have pretty beefy specs in terms of PCIe, with it supporting 20x PCIe 4.0, as well as 8x PCIe 3.0 lanes, as well as 16x PCIe 5.0 lanes. It’s pretty future-proof, to say the least.

They do note that DDR5 has had a shift in the JEDEC RAM standards, now from 4800 to 5600.

While the initial release appears to be focusing on getting the leading chips out into the public’s hands, the K iterations of Intel’s CPUs usually lend themselves to the overclocking, or enthusiast crowds who need to be first out the gate, the next batch in 2023 will focus more on the general consumer or those looking to budget their build.

Citizen states in their post that CES 2023 (which is January 5 – 8) is when Intel intends to announce and the back half of January will be when Intel releases the H760 and B760 boards.

There’ll be no updates to the 610 boards, which is probably due to the fact that the 610 already supports DDR5 RAM.

Intel also plans to release its first dedicated GPU onto the market, but it’s not looking too hot right now.