HYTE reveals Persona 3 Reload PC case & it looks perfect for anime fans

Atlus is partnering with PC components and peripheral maker HYTE to create a range of products themed around Persona 3 Reload.

The Persona series was first spun off from Atlus’ Shin Megami Tensei series in 1996 with Revelations: Persona. Since then, it has grown massively in popularity to become one of the most recognizable JRPG franchises, standing alongside Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest.

With the upcoming launch of the Persona 3 remake, titled Persona 3 Reload, Atlus has teamed up with premium PC component and peripheral makers HYTE to make a range of products celebrating the cast of the game.

The main event is the lovely HYTE PC case, which features all the playable characters from the game across the side panels of the case, as well as a special numbered plate on the back.

Also included is a metallic Fool Arcana card, contained in a limited edition collector tin featuring both the protagonist and Thanatos, the god of death.

Persona 3 Reload gets keyboard caps & mouse mat from HYTE

Other items in the collection include three desk pads featuring artwork from Persona 3 Reload, and a 112-piece set of keyboard caps that feature iconic symbols found in the game. This includes the emblem of the Gekkoukan High School, the Dark Hour clock, and the Blue Butterfly.

All these items are now available for pre-order from the HYTE website. The Persona 3 Reload HYTE Y60 PC case has a pre-order price of $229.99, the desk pads are available for $29.99 and the keycap set is priced at $74.99.

Customers who purchase any of these items from the HYTE website between November 28, 2023, and February 2, 2024, will receive a free custom wall scroll.

Persona 3 Reload is set to release on Steam, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Game Pass on February 2, 2024.

