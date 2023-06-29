VTuber Mori Calliope gets stunning limited-edition PC case from Hyte

Hyte has revealed its next collab case, featuring hololive English’s very own Mori Calliope. With some stunning artwork and smart design, you can try to get your hands on a case, for a limited time only.

Hyte makes some of the best PC cases in the business, and following the release of the Hyte Y40 earlier this year, the company has now shown off its latest collaboration case, featuring Hololive English VTuber Mori Calliope.

The case itself is adorned with Callope herself with Death Sensei, in addition to her name in Japanese written on the panel. The illustration was created by illustrator Rossuri, and also prominently features Calliope’s scythe.

Even the ventilation panel of the case features a chibi version of the VTuber, alongside her signature “GUH” catchphrase.

The VTuber commented: “My PC-savvy Dead Beats are gonna go crazy for this one,”. Calliope continues: “I’m so in my element with the art here…reaper pink is in style, right?! Plus, that art is too good to not have had a tapestry for your wall…I might have to buy 10.”

Fans will be happy to know that you will also get an illustrated gift box with the bundle, which proudly features a whole host of accessories related to the VTuber herself.

You’ll have to be quick to get one

Dexerto

But, PC-savvy fans might want to move fast, as Hyte has limited the cases to only 3,330 units worldwide. Each Mori Calliope case will feature a numbered aluminum backplate on the back of the system, too.

You can purchase the case standalone, or as a part of an IBuyPower RDY PC, fully kitted out with parts like the RTX 4070 Ti and a blisteringly fast Intel processor.

You can pre-order the case now for $309.99, which will be raised to $349.99 after the pre-order period ends on August 15. It will be available on Hyte’s website directly.