How long is Persona 5 Tactica? Main story & completionist run

Persona 5 Tactica is the latest spin-off for the beloved JRPG franchise but before you dive into the strategic title you may be curious to know just how long the game is. So, here’s everything we know about how much time you can expect to spend in the spin-off.

The Persona series has had numerous spin-offs over the years that have spanned a variety of genres from rhythm-based dancing titles to intense fighting games. Persona 5 Tactica is the newest addition to the franchise and it gives fans another opportunity to join the Phantom Thieves, the lovable cast of Persona 5, on one more exciting adventure.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While it maintains the stylish turn-based combat the series is known for, Tactica brings a more strategic element to gameplay with players taking part in grid-based battles as they control adorable chibi versions of the main cast.

Before you dive into the game however, you may want to know just how much time you’ll be spending with the Phantom Thieves, so here’s a rundown of how long Persona 5 Tactica is.

Atlus Persona 5 Tactica is the latest spin-off in the Persona franchise.

How long is Persona 5 Tactica?

According to HowLongToBeat, Persona 5 Tactica should take approximately 17 hours to complete a single playthrough of the main story. If you’re aiming for a completionist run, however, which includes tackling all the side content the game has to offer you can expect to spend closer to 24 hours with the spin-off.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While this length of time is a far cry from the massive investment fans have come to expect from the mainline Persona entries, Persona 5 Royal has around 100 hours of content to enjoy for example (and that’s without even taking all the side activities into account!) Tactica should keep you busy for a substantial amount of time without potentially overstaying its welcome.

That’s everything you need to know about how long Persona 5 Tactica is! For more Persona content, check out our coverage below:

Article continues after ad

Persona 3 Reload PC requirements | Persona 3 Reload voice actors: English and Japanese cast | Is Persona 3 Reload coming to Nintendo Switch?