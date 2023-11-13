dbrand’s latest drop are extremely cursed metallic keycaps

Dbrand drops novelty keycaps that injure and insult you in a strange 12th Anniversary celebration for the company.

Have you ever wished your keycaps were actively hostile towards you? Nor have most people, but boutique accessory and gadget maker dbrand thinks that there must be a market for them, considering the latest release of its artisan keycaps.

The new artisan keycaps have been released to coincide with the 12th anniversary of dbrand, and after several months of teasing the metallic keycaps are finally available. Two keycaps have been put on sale, and both take very unusual forms. Both keycaps are made of aluminum, with the first being a replacement for the Escape key.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This key takes the form of a metal pyramid reminiscent of the ancient structures in Egypt, which is indeed designed to stab you in the finger when you press it. Why? Because in the words of dbrand, “there is no escape.”

dbrand launches wild new keycaps – including a metal pyramid

Dbrand, Engadget

From the vaguely ominous to the outright insulting is the second keycap. This is a replacement Enter key, also made of aluminum, but with a delightful message embossed upon it that says “F*** Off.”

Article continues after ad

dbrand is selling these extremely cursed keycaps through NovelKeys. The cost is similarly eyebrow-raising, with the Pyramid Escape key costing $60, while the rude Enter key will set you back $40. Both keys can be found in black, silver, or a colorful metallic neochrome.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

According to dbrand’s website, the keycaps were reserved in their entirety by NovelKeys. On the site, dbrand said:

“As soon as NovelKeys heard we were making artisan keycaps, they reserved our entire supply.

Article continues after ad

“Looks like you’ll be giving your money to someone else for a change.”

The novelty keycaps are expected to ship in two waves, with the first going out to customers straight away, and the second dispatching in the last week of November.