Modder transforms AI generated PC case into real-life prototype

A Reddit user has taken inspiration from AI-generated images of a traditional Japan-themed PC case and turned it into a reality.

The recent leaps and bounds of AI-powered technology have shocked the internet since its inception. while some may use AI tools to generate images infringing on the copyright of beloved IPs, others are using AI-generated tech to inspire the real-life creation of some uniquely designed PC gaming accessories.

Posted to the /r/PCMasterRace subreddit, user ClockwerkFactory shared the real-life prototype of a PC case design, originally inspired by AI-generated images. While they didn’t reveal the prompts used to generate the design, nor the AI tool that generated it, the real-life case looks almost identical.

“The case was modelled from scratch – although the internal is loosely based on NZXT’s H510. Air intakes are at the bottom and top, the roof is actually hollow and the air comes in and out from the front and rear flower design thing”, explained ClockwerkFactory about the PC case.

The original AI-generated images show a fully custom-built PC inspired by traditional Minka Japanese-style buildings. However, no PC parts are in the case, as it’s “just a prototype.” for now.

Despite the lack of a finished custom-built PC, many fellow /r/PCMasterRace users took the comments to praise the use of AI images to inspire the real PC-case creation.

Reddit user KingHauler commented, “This is a valid use case for AI pictures – prototyping, visualizing ideas. Great work fam, looks incredible.”

Meanwhile, fellow r/PCMasterRace user PeopleAreBozoz shared similar sentiments, commenting, “AI being used to create ideas for things like this is actually something I’d really be in for. Taking stuff and then merging them into a concept image would be such a cool thing.”