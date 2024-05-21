Thermaltake unveils Hatsune Miku-themed PC accessories but only for Japan

Vocaloid fans rejoice, Thermaltake Japan has announced a collab with Hatsune Miku to launch a new line of PC gaming accessories.

Hatsune Miku merchandise is nothing new. The virtual voice synthesizer turned anime icon’s face is on every product you can imagine. Even PC gaming parts aren’t spared of her iconic blue pigtails, with PC cases and RGB fans being available and themed around everyone’s favorite virtual singer.

The brand-new collaboration between Thermaltake and Hatsune Miku is just the latest in a sea of Hatsune Miku products, however, that doesn’t stop them from being some of the cutest anime-themed PC accessories out there.

Thermaltake has announced two new Hatsune Miku accessories, the Neros Pro EGB Hatsune Miku Edition gaming mouse, and its matching M700 Extended Hatsune Miku Edition mousepad.

At the time of writing, both Neros Pro EGB Hatsune Miku Edition gaming mouse, and its matching M700 Extended Hatsune Miku Edition mousepad is available to pre-order from the Elsa Japan site from June 7, 2024 for 9,980 ($63.82) and 5,980 ($38.24) yen respectively. However, there’s no sure sign they’ll be available outside of Japan any time soon.

Thermaltake/maple/Crypton

The Neros Pro RGB gaming mouse comes equipped with 6 different RGB lighting effects and uses the PMW optical sensor with up to 124000 DPI for accurate and fast movement.

However, the design of the gaming mouse is more of a stand-out than its pinpoint accuracy. The Neros Pro RGB mouse features a turquoise color scheme and pink detail accents, reminiscent of Hatsune Miku and her iconic original outfit.

The box art for the gaming mouse also prominently features the work by Illustrator Maple, as does the M700 mouse pad. The 900m wide mouse pad shows off the charming image of Hatsune Miku sitting at her gaming PC setup, munching a piece of toast. This art can also be found in the ‘Rest’ Hatsune Miku music video, used to promote these brand-new PC accessories.

Not only cute to look at, the 900mm x 400mm x 4mm mousepad has a non-slip rubber base to help against slipping during heated gaming sessions. The M700 also boasts a waterproof and stain-resistant design, for easy cleaning and upkeep.

As reported by list23, the Hatsune Miku Edition accessories were developed in conjunction with Elsa Japan, the company behind the MSI Evangelion PC line, and some aforementioned Hatsune Miku PC cases.