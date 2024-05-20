Custom gaming PC stuffs case full of flowers & we can’t get enough

A Reddit user has created a custom gaming PC full of flowers that is not only fit for a bridal bouquet but also has powerful hardware.

Over the years, the more accessible gaming PC building has become, the more we’ve been subject to some of the most ingenious themed custom rigs. From impressive builds based on popular anime series like Dragon Ball Z and One Piece to custom PCs built to look like nostalgia-inducing arcade cabinets, we’ve seen it all.

Instead of being inspired by anime or gaming, Reddit user epiphytonic has taken the theme of weddings to create a stunning custom PC build unlike any we’ve seen before. The custom gaming PC is filled to the brim with artificial flowers and delicate lace accents, like something straight out of a bridal magazine.

