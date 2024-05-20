Custom gaming PC stuffs case full of flowers & we can’t get enough

Custom gaming PC stuffs case full of flowers & we can’t get enoughepiphytonic
A Reddit user has created a custom gaming PC full of flowers that is not only fit for a bridal bouquet but also has powerful hardware.
Over the years, the more accessible gaming PC building has become, the more we’ve been subject to some of the most ingenious themed custom rigs. From impressive builds based on popular anime series like Dragon Ball Z and One Piece to custom PCs built to look like nostalgia-inducing arcade cabinets, we’ve seen it all.
Instead of being inspired by anime or gaming, Reddit user epiphytonic has taken the theme of weddings to create a stunning custom PC build unlike any we’ve seen before. The custom gaming PC is filled to the brim with artificial flowers and delicate lace accents, like something straight out of a bridal magazine.
Built this for my friend >
byu/epiphytonic inpcmods
Redditor epiphytonic created the gorgeous custom PC as a gift for her friend, explaining, “I wanted to give her something memorable to celebrate her success. She’s always been crazy about wedding themes, romantic concepts, floral, glam, and such, as well as sweets and baking/homemaking kinds of things.”
According to a short video posted on r/PCMods, the custom flower PC not only looks incredible, but it has the pixel-pushing power to match. The custom build was created using a Lian Li O11D Evo RGB PC case, fitted out with an NZXT Z790 ATX motherboard paired with an Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 GPU and Intel Core i9-14900K CPU.
Custom PC builder epiphytonic didn’t skimp out on cooling either. While the sight of multiple fabric-based flowers inside a high-powered PC rig raised the fire hazard alarm in the r/GamingPC comments, epiphytonic ensured that each flower was treated with fire retardant. Not only that but as the rig was designed to be modular, as every flower can also be removed.