HTC makes VR breakthrough with full-body tracking for headsets

Thanks to a new technological development from HTC, we can all say goodbye to freakish legless VR avatars with the Vive Ultimate Trackers.

Virtual Reality technology has moved on significantly since the launch of the original Oculus Rift in 2012. One of the most impactful developments has been the implementation of tracking technology.

It measures the movement of the head and hands to create a more immersive experience. However, this technology has limitations when it comes to the rest of the body. Now, HTC has just overcome those limits with its new tracking product.

Standalone VR headsets do not have external tracking sensors, instead relying purely on the ‘inside out’ tracking within the headset and controllers to follow the player’s movement.

These tracking methods are how VR developers produce avatars that match a player’s motion, but as we have seen with the infamous legless Quest avatars, this has limits.

Some developers have tried to overcome this using machine learning algorithms to estimate leg and body position, but its accuracy often leaves much to be desired.

HTC develops full-body tracking without a haptic suit for VR

HTC is offering a new solution with its Vive Ultimate Trackers. These devices are all-in-one trackers designed to be wireless and portable, able to accurately capture motion without the need for external tracking towers.

It is possible to use up to five of these trackers at once, enabling full-body tracking in standalone VR without a full haptic suit. HTC says these trackers have a battery life of up to seven hours and can function from as far as ten meters away from the included wireless dongle.

HTC

HTC’s Vive Ultimate Trackers can be mounted on a ¼-inch camera mount, or attached to wrists and ankles. The trackers are compatible with the SteamVR and OpenXR compatible headsets, though HTC has not confirmed if the trackers will be compatible with the Meta Quest line of standalone headsets.

Some uses planned include allowing users to animate their VRChat avatars when the app comes to the Vive XR Elite headset.

Those who want to take advantage of this technology might need to save up. On the HTC website, a bundle of three Vive Ultimate Trackers, three wrist/ankle straps, and a download key for Dash Dance will cost $599. However, those who already own an HTC Vive XR Elite headset can get a $100 discount.

