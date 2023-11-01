Meta Quest 3 users report tracking issues with new controller

The Meta Quest 3 is already having issues, as disgruntled users report poor tracking and responsiveness from Touch Plus controllers.

Meta is possibly one of the more experienced companies working in the VR headset space, with the Quest 3 being its third foray into creating stand-alone VR headsets. Not even this wealth of experience can completely avoid technical hitches, however. This certainly seems to be the case for some users of the Meta Quest 3, who are reporting issues with the tracking on the Quest 3’s Touch Plus controllers.

As reported by The Verge, some users have taken to the Meta community forums to complain that the tracking performance on the Quest 3 controllers feels like a downgrade compared to the Quest 2 equivalents. One user named NotDream reported that during games of Gorilla Tag – a game that involves a lot of fast-paced movements – the controllers were losing tracking during medium-fast to fast hand movements such as throwing or catching a ball.

Controllers can’t keep up

Dexerto

Other popular VR titles that involve fast controller movements have also been affected according to posters on the same thread, with games such as Beat Saber, Supernatural, and Tennis Esports all said to have seen problems. Users on Reddit have also noted similar problems, which seem to particularly affect competitive gamers who use attachments such as battling handles to make movements feel more natural and realistic, particularly for sports titles.

Game developer Carrotstein who worked on Eleven Table Tennis lamented that developers of sports VR titles were not consulted during the design phase of the Quest 3 controllers, and speculated that it was the arrangement of LEDs on the controller that was causing the issues. Carrotstein further added that some users were returning their new Quest 3 headsets and sticking with the Quest 2 due to these performance issues.

Meta Quest Support did respond to NotDream’s post, saying that the engineering team was actively investigating these problems and working to improve performance, particularly about competitive players in fast-paced PvP and sports games. Some of the fixes and improvements are expected to roll out in upcoming scheduled releases. We will update you when further information is available.