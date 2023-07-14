Wild “haptic gaming suit” makes it feel like you’re actually in Assassin’s Creed: Mirage

Looking for a new gaming peripheral? Manufacturer OWO is making a “Haptic Gaming System”, which will be fully compatible with Assassin’s Creed: Mirage. The company claims that the suit can even make you feel gunshots.

Tetsuya Mizuguchi might have created one of the first haptic gaming suits with his “Synesthesia” art installation for the release of Rez: Infinite back in 2016, but it was never a commercial product. Now, manufacturer OWO seems to be carrying the torch, developing its own “Haptic Gaming System” which will be compatible with Assassin’s Creed: Mirage.

Article continues after ad

The wireless suit is flexible and thin and comes in a variety of different designs. OWO’s Assassin’s Creed: Mirage edition sports an Arabian-themed design and will allow you to actually feel like you’re actually inside the game, or so the company claims. Industry pundit Geoff Keighley states that the suit will “include multiple different sensations such as impacts and parkour.”

According to their website, OWO’s Haptic Gaming System costs 500 Euros or around $560 USD. But, the Assassin’s Creed bundle will likely cost slightly more. It will come with a digital copy of the game and is compatible with PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC. You can register your interest in the bundle here, but it seems like pre-orders are not yet available.

Article continues after ad

It already works in dozens of other titles

OWO

OWO’s “Sensations” technology is already up and running in multiple games, including Fortnite, Valorant, CS:GO, and Apex Legends. The company boasts that you can feel up to 30 different sensations using the suit, and offers an exhaustive, and somewhat humorous list.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Some of the feelings you will be able to check out are: “Axe”, “Insect Bites”, “Shot with exit wound”, “Stress” and finally our favorite, something simply named “Strange sensation.”

These are powered through the shirt itself, which contains multiple gel pads. We assume that these gel pads pinpoint the vibrations to certain parts of your torso through the shirt itself.

Article continues after ad

The company details that it’s able to pull this off by running multiple vibrations at the same time, which it calls “microsensations”, which allows them to construct complex haptic waves. These are all calibrated and personalized through a separate app, which allows you to customize the intensity to your own body.

The suit actually communicates the game via integration with each compatible title’s engine. We can’t comment on how they actually feel to use, though. But, one thing’s for certain, if the device actually works in the ways that the company promises, it could be an incredibly exciting piece of tech.