HTC is sending VR headsets to space to aid Astronaut mental health

Astronauts will soon be able to use HTC Vive Focus 3 headsets to look after their mental health during long missions aboard the International Space Station.

Though much of the hype for Virtual Reality and Mixed Reality has been in the entertainment and gaming space, one of the biggest use cases for VR is in healthcare.

HTC has extensive experience in utilizing its headsets for use in healthcare, training, and enterprise use as well as entertainment, and is aiming to use this experience to aid lonely and bored astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

The ex-smartphone manufacturer has worked alongside engineering firm Nord Space as well as XR Health to send HTC Vive Focus 3 headsets to the ISS, forming part of a program to improve the mental health of astronauts on long-term assignments to the space station. The headsets have been specifically pre-loaded with software created to help with the mental health of those who live and work in the endless cold abyss of space.

VR in microgravity has its challenges

As reported by Engadget, the headsets have been adapted to work better in microgravity, featuring new camera tracking technology including stabilization features to reduce motion sickness and eye-tracking sensors. These sensors are paired with software that has been designed to monitor the physical and mental health of users.

The new commander of the ISS, Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen will get the honor of being the first to test out the new headsets as part of his six-month mission aboard the station. He will take advantage of the ISS’s 600 Mbps internet connection to use the VR applications, and potentially even connect with family and friends down on earth in a virtual environment.

VR headsets have already shown potential for improving mental and physical health, including ‘distraction therapy’ shown to help with pain levels in those with painful conditions such as severe burns.

It is not certain when the headets will arrive on the International Space Station, or what new frontiers are left to explore for VR, but we will deliver new updates as soon as we get them.