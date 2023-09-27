How to watch Meta Connect 2023: Meta Quest 3 & more

Meta is all set to host Meta Connect 2023. At this annual event, the company will launch its latest mixed-reality headset, the Meta Quest 3. Here’s where you can watch the event live.

Meta Quest 3 is one of the most anticipated upcoming mixed reality headsets. Since it was first teased by Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, earlier this year, experts have been talking highly about the new hardware.

However, the company only revealed a few details and announced that the Quest 3 will be launched later this year, at the company’s annual Meta Connect event.

For the uninitiated, Meta Connect is a two-day event where the company will showcase its upcoming products, including the Quest 3, focusing on AI and virtual, mixed, and augmented realities.

The highlight of this event will be the keynote, where Meta is expected to announce the Quest 3 mixed-reality headset. The company will also likely spend more time discussing the Quest 3’s features, pricing, and availability.

Where can I watch the Meta Connect 2023 livestream?

The Meta Connect 2023 virtual event will start on September 27 at 10 AM PST / 1 PM EST / 5 PM BST. The company will stream the event live on its website. You can also watch the stream on YouTube, Twitch, and its official page on Facebook.

The event will start with Mark Zuckerberg’s keynote, including the Quest 3 launch and how Meta plans to bring mixed reality to life.

Meta Connect 2023: What to expect

The highlight of Meta Connect 2023 will be the new Quest 3 mixed-reality headset, which will succeed the affordable Quest 2 VR headset.

We already have some details about the Quest 3 from the earlier announcement. It will retail at $499, and while we expect it to be available in multiple storage variants, so $499 could be the price of the base variant. The Quest 3 will be more powerful and compact than the Quest 2.

It will house a pancake lens and be powered by a Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor. The Quest 3 will also come with a pair of new controllers and will sport a display with higher resolution than the Quest 2.

Best the mixed-reality headset, the company will talk about its developer ecosystem and offer a sneak peek into the Mixed-reality platform it is building.

Meta might also introduce Meta Quest+ at this year’s Connect event. A $7.99 subscription service similar to Xbox Game Pass, targeting new/first-time users.

Besides all the AR, VR, and MR talks, the company will also discuss the Llama AI ecosystem, too.