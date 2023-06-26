Meta launches Quest+ subscription & it’s actually not a bad deal

Meta has launched a gaming subscription, named Meta Quest+, which will add two new apps to your library every month. Meta Quest+ costs $7.99 per month, or $59.99 annually.

Meta is launching a new way to expand your VR games portfolio ahead of the release of the highly anticipated Quest 3. Named Meta Quest+, the subscription functions similarly to PlayStation Plus Essential, or Xbox Live Gold, and offers subscribers two new games every month for a fee.

Subscribers to Meta Quest+ will be able to take advantage of two handpicked games every month, and users will be able to access any apps acquired through the service as long as they have a subscription.

Interestingly, the wording on Meta’s site implies that the subscription might also include apps and not just gaming experiences.

Announced via Mark Zuckerberg‘s Instagram account, the subscription will be priced at $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year. This equates to 24 new apps or games per year, which, if you pay the annual fee, rounds out to just $2.50 per app.

Meta Quest+ is also offering a welcome offer for new subscribers, who will only pay a single dollar for the first month.

Gear up for Quest 3

The strategy overall seems to be getting existing Quest users to beef up their libraries in preparation for the Quest 3, which will likely be one of the most popular VR headsets when it finally launches this fall.

VR has had an issue with building up a list of easily accessible content that consumers can enjoy, and with the Quest ecosystem being one of the most robust and mature software ecosystems out there for VR as a whole, it could do users a whole lot of good in helping them to experience new titles from developers, without having to commit to a full-price purchase.

Meta Quest+ goes live today and is already available for existing Quest users. The first titles on offer using the subscription are Pixel Ripped 1995, and Pistol Whip, which are both incredibly popular titles, which bodes well for the future of the service.