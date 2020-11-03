 How to watch Apple ‘One More Thing’ event stream - Dexerto
How to watch Apple ‘One More Thing’ event stream

Published: 3/Nov/2020 14:22

by Jacob Hale
Apple One More Thing event November 10
Just a few short weeks after revealing the highly anticipated new iPhone 12 range, including the iPhone 12 Mini and Pro variations, Apple are running yet another reveal event promising fans “one more thing.” Here’s how you can tune in and find everything new with Apple.

“One more thing” is clearly a reference to Steve Jobs’ famous line that he would often drop at the end of his Apple keynote speeches, saving the biggest and best announcements until the end to give fans something to get excited about.

While the iPhone continues to be one of Apple’s key products, they’ve got the announcement of the latest line out of the way, with most models now already in the hands of customers, with the iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max available for preorder on November 6.

With their smartphones out of the way, Apple are turning their attention to their other products with their upcoming event, and most people believe it will be related to the new line of MacBooks — especially if this nifty personalized invite is hinting at what’s to come.

Apple ‘One more thing’ event start time

Many Apple users will have received email invites to livestream the upcoming event, which is currently scheduled to take place on November 10 at 10 am PDT/ 1 pm ET/6 pm GMT/7pm CET.

It will be streamed live from Apple Park, as detailed in the image below.

Apple one more thing event November 10
The Apple Event takes place on November 10.

How to watch the Apple Event stream

As always, this event will be streamed straight from apple.com, likely offering fans to check out products and possibly even pre-order as soon as the stream ends.

Alternatively, the event will also be broadcast live on YouTube, and we’ve embedded the stream right here so you can get straight into the action.

Rumors and what to expect

As mentioned before, with the iPhone 12 already announced, the next big thing for Apple to reveal has got to be their upcoming line of Macbooks.

Earlier in 2020, the company revealed that their Mac products would be using Apple Silicon chips going forward, doing everything in-house rather than relying on Intel processors.

Obviously, we don’t have a lot to go off, but most seem to believe that at least one new iMac or Macbook using the new Apple Silicon chip will be announced on November 10, so those could be coming sooner rather than later — whether it’s a Macbook Pro, Air, or something new altogether.

It’s impossible to know exactly what’s coming on November 10, especially without any reliable leaks making their way into the public, but based on the ‘one more thing’ reference, it’s definitely going to be something to get excited about.

This Instagram influencer isn’t a real person: Who is Imma?

Published: 31/Oct/2020 11:14 Updated: 2/Nov/2020 10:15

by Luke Edwards
virtual influencer imma
instagram Seraphine

The current worldwide outbreak has pushed companies towards using automatically immune virtual influencers to promote their products on platforms like Instagram. Could influencers like Aww’s Imma be here to stay for the long run?

When Riot Games released an Instagram account for LoL Seraphine, it turned out to be a marked change in how the game was marketed. Normally, Riot would tease future champions through some sort of in-game easter egg or a cinematic trailer.

Seraphine was instantly different. A series of cryptic Instagram posts culminated in the collaboration of the character with virtual pop group K/DA. She was released as a playable character as part of patch 10.22, in the days leading up to the 2020 Worlds finals, with the song MORE released by K/DA the same day.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

some things never change, like oversleeping for practice

A post shared by Seraphine (@seradotwav) on

Seraphine’s release seems to be part of a general trend towards creating virtual characters, celebrities, and influencers who aren’t restricted by the bounds of reality.

All the fuss about virtual Instagram influencer Imma

Given the current situation, some brands have turned to promoting their products through virtual influencers like Imma. Originally an art project, Imma’s popularity has snowballed into an Instagram page with over 300k followers, and sponsored posts from companies as large as Porsche.

Christopher Travers, the founder of virtualhumans.org, has suggested to Bloomberg that virtual influencers could be here to stay.

“Virtual influencers, while fake, have real business potential,” he said.

“They are cheaper to work with than humans in the long term, are 100% controllable, can appear in many places at once, and, most importantly, they never age or die.”

While this makes sense business-wise, it’s important to consider the ethical side of recruiting robots to humans. You only have to look at the Black Mirror episode ‘Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too’, where Miley Cyrus’ character gets replaced by a digital version of herself when she rebels against her bosses, for a warning about the unethical side of replacing human celebrities with digital versions.

Regardless, creating fictional influencers has worked well for companies like art toys producer Superplastic. They created Instagram accounts for its characters Janky and Guggimon to market their products and give the characters more personality.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

VOTE IF U LUV ME ❤️ if ur not alredy registerd go to vote.org an do the dang thang! evn i did it!! its tht frikin easy!!

A post shared by Janky (@janky) on

Creating virtual influencers looks like a marketing strategy that will keep getting bigger, especially as worldwide restrictions on travel remain in place over winter.