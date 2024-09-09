How to watch PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation: Dates & times

With Sony announcing the PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation is coming in September, they are gearing up for a major reveal. Here’s how you can tune into the show and what has been confirmed about its contents.

The PS5 has been around since 2020, but it certainly doesn’t feel that long. That could be because people struggled to get a hold of one for years, and it took time for the system to receive some killer first/third-party exclusives.

Article continues after ad

As the PS5 has been kicking around for a few years, the time has come for Sony to reveal something new about the system. The PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation is the perfect place to make a big announcement, so don’t forget to look surprised when comes to fruition.

Dexerto

On Tuesday, September 10, Sony will host the PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation at 8:00am PT / 11:00am ET / 4:00pm BST.

The event will be shown on the official PlayStation YouTube channel. The video is live at the link below and there is a button to notify you shortly before the broadcast begins.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

All that has been said regarding the contents of the live stream is that it will “focus on PS5 and innovations in gaming technology.” Sony has named no specific pieces of hardware as of yet.

What to expect at the PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation

Sony

Let’s not beat around the bush: fans expect to see the PlayStation 5 Pro revealed during the Technical Presentation.

People have been expecting to see the PS5 Pro since the base version of the console was first announced. There have been numerous rumors and leaks regarding the console’s existence, along with plenty of reports about its supposed specs.

Article continues after ad

While we’d love to be shocked by Sony unveiling the PSP 2 (hell, we’d take a PSVita 2 at this point), all signs point to the next iteration of the PS5, especially as it’s way too soon for a new VR headset.