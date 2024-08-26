How to watch Apple’s Glowtime event: iPhone 16, dates & times

How to watch Apple’s Glowtime event: iPhone 16, dates & timesApple
Apple has just announced its Fall 2024 event – Glowtime – where they’ll announce the next iteration of the iPhone. Here’s how to watch the Apple Glowtime event from your iPhone, Mac, iPad, or PC.
Following the trend of previous years, Apple has officially announced its annual event where the Cupertino company reveals its new iPhone, Apple Watch, and releases its updated software.
Like previous years, the Apple Glowtime event will be live-streamed on various platforms, including Apple’s website and YouTube.
The company hasn’t shared what to expect this year, but it’s safe to expect the iPhone 16, Apple Watch Series 10, and the full release of iOS and iPadOS 18, Watch OS 11, and MacOS Sequoia. Nothing is definitely known about the upcoming device, but we’ve rounded up all the current leaks.
When will the Apple event start?
The Apple Glowtime event will start on Monday, September 9, 2024, at 10 am PT/1 pm ET.
For those outside of the US, here is a list of popular areas and timezones.
- U.S.A: 10 a.m. (PT), September 9, 2024
- U.K.: 6 p.m. (BST), September 9, 2024
- Europe: 7 p.m. (CEST), September 9, 2024
- Canada: 10 a.m. (PDT), September 9, 2024
- India: 10.30 p.m. (IST), September 9, 2024
- China, Singapore and Australia: 1 a.m., September 10, 2024
- New Zealand: 5 a.m., September 10, 2024
Where to watch the Apple event live
Just like in previous years, the iPhone 16 event will be streamed live on Apple’s website and its official YouTube channel.
Users can also use the Apple TV app on their devices to watch the stream. For those who may miss the event, every platform available will have the ability to rewatch it.
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that although the iPhone 16 will be announced in early September, it won’t be available for purchase until September 20 – 11 days after the event takes place.