iPhone 16 event: Date & What to expect

It’s almost September, which means we’re nearing a new iPhone launch. While Apple hasn’t confirmed the details yet, the leaks and rumors give us a good idea of the dates and what to expect from the iPhone 16 event.

iPhone launch dates are no surprise. Apple typically sticks to a September launch, and you can expect the same for the iPhone 16 lineup. An official confirmation from the brand should come by the end of this month or early September.

The iPhone 16 event will bring new iPhones (four specifically)—no surprises there. However, Apple may also announce the new AirPods 4 and the Apple Watch 10.

Apple

Apple typically holds its iPhone launch events after Labor Day. For the past several years, these events have usually been scheduled during the second week of September, often on a Tuesday or Wednesday. This year, Labor Day falls on September 2, so the event is expected to take place the following Tuesday.

A leaker on X shared what appears to be an event invitation from Apple to the media. According to the invite, the event is scheduled for September 10, 2024, at 10 A.M. PT.

The image, shared by serial leaker Majin Bu, features the heading “Ready. Set. Capture.” and includes an Apple logo with a bronze gradient effect.

The below table shows the launch date of the last 5 iPhone launches:

iPhone Model Launch Date iPhone 15 September 22, 2023 iPhone 14 September 16, 2022 iPhone 13 September 24, 2021 iPhone 12 October 23, 2020 iPhone 11 September 20, 2019

What to expect from iPhone 16 event

The iPhone 16 event will bring a bunch of new products, and below is a quick rundown of everything you should expect to see.

iPhone 16 series

The iPhone 16 series will include four smartphones. The vanilla iPhone 16 will be the most affordable model in the lineup, featuring a new design with a vertical camera layout. It should also see performance improvements thanks to the new A18 chip. The cameras, display, and battery specifications are expected to remain largely the same.

The iPhone 16 Plus will be the larger sibling of the iPhone 16, featuring a 6.7-inch display. It could come with the same A18 chip as the iPhone 16 but might feature a larger battery. However, Apple is reportedly reducing the phone’s battery capacity from 4,383 mAh to 4,006 mAh.

While the non-Pro models won’t see many major upgrades, Apple plans to give the Pro models a significant boost. The iPhone 16 Pro may feature a larger display, increasing from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches.

Apple

It could also see an increase in battery capacity, possibly include new display technology, and come equipped with a new A18 Pro chip. Plus, the iPhone 16 Pro may feature a 5x telephoto lens, which is currently exclusive to the Pro Max model.

The Pro Max model could also see an increase in display size, going from 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches, along with an increase in battery capacity. It might get a 4,676 mAh battery, up from the 4,441 mAh battery in the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The Pro models are also expected to feature new and improved 48-megapixel ultra-wide lenses, while all four models in the lineup are anticipated to come with 8GB of RAM to support Apple’s intelligence features.

AirPods 4

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple plans to launch the AirPods 4 in September, likely alongside the new iPhones. The company is expected to release not one but two AirPods 4 models. One will be a more affordable option, while the other will include advanced features such as wireless charging, Active Noise Cancellation, and more.

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple

The upcoming Apple Watch Series 10, likely dubbed the Apple Watch X, will be a huge upgrade. According to market analysts and Apple experts, the watch could feature a thinner design, thanks to a new resin-coated copper (RCC) motherboard.

The Series 10 is also rumored to undergo a design overhaul, which may include a shift to a magnetic band attachment system, making older bands incompatible. Display-wise, Apple is expected to use an advanced LTPO OLED panel from LG Display, the same technology found in the latest iPhones.

Health features are also set for an upgrade, with the addition of a Blood Pressure Monitor that could alert users to hypertension and suggest consulting a physician in case of anomalies.

While the watch might not provide detailed blood pressure readings yet, future iterations could. Plus, the Watch Series 10 is expected to introduce sleep apnea detection by monitoring sleep patterns and breathing.