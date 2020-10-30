 Unbox Therapy explains why Xbox Series S will "strike" players - Dexerto
Tech

Unbox Therapy explains why Xbox Series S will “strike” players

Published: 30/Oct/2020 15:33

by Daniel Cleary
Unbox therapy with xbox series s
Unbox Therapy, YouTube

xbox series s

Popular tech YouTuber Unbox Therapy has revealed one thing about the Xbox Series S that will “strike” players when purchasing Microsoft’s next-gen console.

As the hype is continuing to build for next-gen consoles, with pre-orders already starting for both Xbox and PlayStation’s upcoming releases, players have reignited the debate on which console is better.

While the next-gen consoles have yet to be released to the public, YouTubers such as Unbox Therapy have managed to get their hands on these new devices early, revealing an early look at them on their channels.

Xbox series s and series x
Microsoft
There is a massive size difference between both of Xbox’s next-gen gaming consoles.

The Series S has been revealed to be a digital version of Microsoft’s next-gen console and will be released significantly cheaper, retailing at $299 compared to the $499 price tag on the Series X.

During his latest video, after unboxing and comparing the Xbox Series S with the Xbox Series X, Unbox Therapy’s Lewis revealed one thing that would surprise players about the disc-free console.

Although the price tag was a massive talking point for the new console, it was the size difference that caught the popular YouTuber’s attention the most.

After opening the digital console, the content creator highlighted just how small the Series S actually was, comparing it to devices like the Series X, Smartphones, and more.

He even surprised himself when revealing that the Series X was actually smaller than the latest iPad Pro during his recap of the console, “look at that thing that’s enormous, it’s dwarfing the Series X.”

“We knew it was small coming into it,” he admitted, adding that it was still an impressive aspect that the new console boasts, “but in person, it will strike you. I was just struck.”

While size is not often the defining factor when it comes to buying a new gaming console, it may persuade some players to give it another look before its official release on November 10.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 30/Oct/2020 11:50

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi 2 – 1 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG 2 – 1 Na’Vi 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality 2 – 1 Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG 2 – 1 FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final Vitality vs BIG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 Complexity vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm