Unbox Therapy explains why Xbox Series S will "strike" players - Dexerto

Popular tech YouTuber Unbox Therapy has revealed one thing about the Xbox Series S that will “strike” players when purchasing Microsoft’s next-gen console.

As the hype is continuing to build for next-gen consoles, with pre-orders already starting for both Xbox and PlayStation’s upcoming releases, players have reignited the debate on which console is better.

While the next-gen consoles have yet to be released to the public, YouTubers such as Unbox Therapy have managed to get their hands on these new devices early, revealing an early look at them on their channels.

The Series S has been revealed to be a digital version of Microsoft’s next-gen console and will be released significantly cheaper, retailing at $299 compared to the $499 price tag on the Series X.

During his latest video, after unboxing and comparing the Xbox Series S with the Xbox Series X, Unbox Therapy’s Lewis revealed one thing that would surprise players about the disc-free console.

Although the price tag was a massive talking point for the new console, it was the size difference that caught the popular YouTuber’s attention the most.

After opening the digital console, the content creator highlighted just how small the Series S actually was, comparing it to devices like the Series X, Smartphones, and more.

He even surprised himself when revealing that the Series X was actually smaller than the latest iPad Pro during his recap of the console, “look at that thing that’s enormous, it’s dwarfing the Series X.”

“We knew it was small coming into it,” he admitted, adding that it was still an impressive aspect that the new console boasts, “but in person, it will strike you. I was just struck.”

While size is not often the defining factor when it comes to buying a new gaming console, it may persuade some players to give it another look before its official release on November 10.