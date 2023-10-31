Everything revealed at Apples ‘Scary Fast’ October 2023 event: M3 chips, new MacBooks, more
Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ October 30, 2023 event is now in the books. While the mysterious showcase initially left many wondering what the focus may be, fans now have details on a new range of MacBooks, iMacs, and the latest M3 chipset.
Following on from the blockbuster Fall 2023 showcase, Apple returned once more with its October 30 ‘Scary Fast’ event. Tying in with the spooky theme, this Halloween season event packed some spectacular reveals.
From the reveal of the latest M3 chipset to a look at the Space Black redesign of the ever-popular MacBooks, there was plenty on display.
M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips revealed
Kicking off the showcase, Apple revealed its new generation of chipsets for the MacBook line. The M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips all “significantly increase performance,” as you would expect.
The next-gen tech also marks the “largest leap forward in graphics architecture ever for Apple hardware.” With Ray tracing being a key focus, games are able to render this advanced feature with more authenticity than before.
New MacBooks announced with Space Black color
Boasting the new M3 chip line detailed above, a new range of MacBooks was also revealed during the October 30 showcase. Performance is better across the board as always, with multiple distinct models up for grabs.
- 14″ Macbook Pro
- Starting at $1599
- 16″ Macbook Pro
- Starting at $2499
Naturally, much of the conversation was dominated by the reveal of a new color, Space Black.
iMac also boasts new M3 chips
Apple then announced a new range of 24″ iMacs in a range of unique colors. Supposedly boasting a 2x improvement to overall performance, this year’s models feature the latest M3 chips.
That was everything revealed during the October event, with the new chips, MacBooks, and iMacs leading the charge for the final quarter of 2023.