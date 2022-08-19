PS5 Disc vs PS5 Digital Edition: Which PlayStation 5 should you buy?

Getting a PS5 is no small task. But, with two models available, we go over what you should pick between the PS5 Disc vs PS5 Digital Edition consoles, and why you might want to pick each respective one up if you so choose to do so.

Even a few years after its release, getting a PS5 is still pretty difficult, thanks to a global semiconductor shortage that is only just beginning to ease. The PlayStation 5 has some highly-anticipated titles coming out towards the end of 2022 and beyond like God of War: Ragnarok, in addition to The Last of Us Part 1 and Forspoken, so there are a lot of reasons to buy one.

But, with two main SKUs on the market, it can be a head-scratcher when it comes to which one you might want to choose to buy. The PS5 Disc model allows you to pop Blu-Ray discs into your PS5, allowing you to play Physical PS5 and PS4 games, in addition to being a handy 4K Blu-Ray player in a pinch. Meanwhile, the Digital Edition doesn’t have a Disc drive at all, but comes in slightly cheaper, and is usually more attainable in a restock, so which one should you purchase, given the chance?

We’re going to be running down all of the reasons why you should (or shouldn’t) pick each of them up right here.

Where to buy the PS5 Disc and Digital Editions

Get the PS5 Disc Edition: Amazon, Best Buy

Get the PS5 Digital Edition: Amazon, Best Buy

They might not be in stock as of right now, so be sure to bookmark the link and regularly return to potentially get your hands on Sony’s latest home console.

PS5 Disc Vs PS5 Digital Edition: Price

Sony

The Playstation 5 Disc Edition retails for $499, however, the Digital Edition comes in slightly cheaper at $399. This makes for a pretty attractive option for those who don’t wish to tie themselves to the shackles of physical media.

But, it ultimately depends on what you might be using the console for. If you want to trade-in your older games in-store, or watch Blu-Rays on your PS5, then the Disc model might the more suitable for you, though it is slightly more expensive.

But, for those of you looking to pinch some pennies, then you might want to go for the $100 cheaper Disc model since that’s an undeniably good saving. With Playstation Plus, you might also be able to get the best PlayStation 5 games for no extra fee, if you are subscribed to a premium tier of the service, which manages to mitigate a lot of the issues with having no disc drive.

Winner: PS5 Digital Edition

PS5 Disc VS PS5 Digital Edition: Specifications

PS5 Disc Edition PS5 Digital Edition CPU 8-core Zen 2 CPU, running at 3.5 GHz 8-core Zen 2 CPU, running at 3.5 GHz GPU RDNA 2-based GPU, 36 compute units, running at 2.3 GHz RDNA 2-based GPU, 36 compute units, running at 2.3 GHz Memory 16GB GDDR6 16GB GDDR6 Memory bandwidth 448 GB/s 448 GB/s Storage 825GB NVMe SSD (With additional PCIe 4.0 NVMe slot) 825GB NVMe SSD (With additional PCIe 4.0 NVMe slot) Optical Drive 4K UHD Blu-Ray drive No disc drive

Both models of the Playstation 5 have equal specifications, so you’re not going to be getting better performance out of one, or the other. Many disc-based PlayStation 5 games require you to install them on its relatively meagre 825GB NVMe Storage.

However, both options also offer an expandable PCIe 4.0 NVMe slot. We recommend that you pick one up, especially if you intend to pick up the PS5 Digital Edition, since games are ballooning in size, and you don’t want to have to fumble around installing and deleting games from the system. Luckily, we’ve got a handy list of the best PS5 SSDs.

But, let’s make no bones about the fact that the Digital Edition is categorically disadvantaged here, and you will be getting less functionality from your system without a disc drive, especially if you wanted to watch high-quality 4K Blu-Rays and the latest movies with the highest possible quality.

Winner: PS5 Disc Edition

PS5 Disc Vs PS5 Digital Edition: Design

The PlayStation 5 has an interesting design, to say the least, but the two different models do differ slightly in form factor, thanks to the removal of the disc drive on the Digital Edition model. On the Disc Edition, you’ll be having to gaze at a relatively ugly-looking bump towards the bottom of the console, which isn’t something that we’re particularly huge fans of.

When it comes to how it all looks on a shelf, the PS5 Digital Edition looks much cleaner, with its uninterrupted, sweeping curves.

Winner: PS5 Digital Edition

Who should buy the PS5 Digital Edition?

If you are looking to get yourself a PS5 Digital Edition console, you will have to accept a few realities, which is the fact that you might not be able to pick up a game from a store, or something that happens to have a good discount on it. Instead, you are beholden to the whims of the Playstation Store which Sony runs.

If you have poor internet, you might also want to steer clear of the PS5 Digital Edition, since you will have to download every game you purchase, and with games like Warzone ballooning in size, you might want to consider if your internet connection is up to the task.

Who should buy the PS5 Disc Edition?

If you love collecting physical games, or want to swap or trade them in, then the PS5 Disc Edition is the way to go for you. It also doubles as a 4K Blu-Ray player, so you can finally watch Lord of The Rings in beautiful 4K. It has none of the downsides of the Disc Edition, and packs just as mighty a punch, too. So there are really no downsides to picking this one up, for just $100 extra, you get a lot of bang for your buck.

PS5 Disc Vs PS5 Digital Edition: Which one is better?

Sony

Regardless of how you look at it, paying $100 extra to get physical games, a Blu-Ray player, and not solely being tied down to the whims of Sony’s online store, or Playstation Plus, which is almost essential if you were to get yourself the digital model.

Sure, the Disc Edition looks a little bit worse, but we can forgive that since you just get so much more functionality than the Disc model. Though, you might be able to buy the PS5 Disc Edition a little bit easier, since we’ve observed that the Disc Edition sells out a little bit faster, due to its enhanced featureset afforded by the disc drive.

But, if you don’t care about any of that stuff, then picking up a PS5 Digital Edition should see you through, and it’s equally as powerful as its slightly more expensive counterpart.

Winner: PS5 Disc Edition

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.