Best settings for NHL 25: Camera & controller recommendations

Best settings for NHL 25: Camera & controller recommendationsEA Sports
Here’s a look at the best camera and controller settings for NHL 25, as it’s important not to neglect these settings, as it’ll affect how you experience the game.
It’s vital to find the right camera and controller settings for NHL 25. As far as the camera is concerned, it’s important to find an angle that will make all the action visible, key to setting up plays. And, it should be noted that there are several different control schemas to use.
With that said, here’s a look at the best camera and controller settings for NHL 25.
Best camera settings
- Auto Zoom: Off
- Camera: Overhead
- Camera Perspective: Prefer Up
When playing NHL 25, it’s important to have as high of a camera setup as possible. Overhead accomplishes just that.
While it might be an authentic camera when it comes to a broadcast or playing in real-life, Overhead posts the camera high above the ice, showing everything in the zone and beyond. This is incredibly important when it comes to breakouts, as well as passing in the offensive & defensive zones, as well as the neutral zone.
Best control schemas
- Skater Controls: Skill Stick
- Goalie Controls: Default
Skill Stick is the most complete control schema for skaters.
Total Control is more of an arcade-like controller setup that maps out moves like the lacrosse deke, toe drag, and between-the-legs moves all on buttons. That’s a good option for those who want that kind of experience.
However, Skill Stick does come with perks; namely simplifies the game with the use of the right stick. The right stick controls most of the options available on both the offensive and defensive sides of the game, whether it be dekes or hits, all with just one analog stick.
As far as goalie controls are concerned, stick with the default settings. There’s not a major difference between the two, as the butterfly and instincts buttons, which are RT/R2 and LT/L2 on default, flip to LT/L2 and RB/R1, respectively. The default may feel more native to those who primarily play skater and are used to hitting RT/R2 often to pass.
Best controller assists
- Auto Back-Skate: Off
- Online Pass Assist: 0%
- Goalie Tether: Off
Let the computer control as little as possible, when it comes to assists.
Auto back-skate, in my opinion, makes things too slow out on the ice. It’s much easier to manually back-skate, as NHL 25 players can then pick and choose when to exactly use it. With auto back-skate off, make sure to use LT/L2.
The same sentiment applies to online pass assist. Set this as low as possible.
Lastly for goaltenders, the tether system is great for beginners. However, it can be rather confining and tough to cover all parts of the crease. For a more fluid experience, shut this off and work on how to position manually.
Be sure to check out the best players in NHL 25, plus how to fight in this year’s game.