Best PC Speakers in 2023: Logitech, Mackie and more

Are you looking for the best PC speakers to help convert your PC into a home entertainment device? We’ve scoured the internet to list the most PC-friendly speakers.

While the various PCs and laptops can be great for media and content creation, you can always do better than the built-in speakers.

Adding a great pair of speakers enhances your music-listening experience and makes gaming more immersive. So, if you’re deep into gaming or streaming movies, or watching content on YouTube, a decent set of desktop speakers can make a difference.

We’ve gathered a list of the best computer speakers across different price categories and features.

Best budget 2.1 speaker – Creative Pebble Plus

Creative

Connectivity: 3.5mm headphone jack

Driver diameter: 2-inch

Subwoofer: Yes

Compatibility: PC, Mac, PlayStation, Switch, Phone (with 3.5mm headphone jack)

Price: $49.99

If you’re looking for a cheap PC speaker, you can’t go wrong with Creative’s Pebble Plus desktop speakers. Compared to its predecessor, which was a 2.0 speaker system, these speakers come with a subwoofer.

Adding a subwoofer offers that additional thump you might need while watching movies or playing games. For the small price you pay for these speakers, you get upward-angling satellite speakers aimed at the head of the user, producing a sound that you’d relate to a speaker system much pricier than this.

Apart from the additional wiring required between the satellite and the sub-woofer, the lack of connectivity options can be slightly disappointing for a PC speaker, which is otherwise a great bargain.

Best value-for-money studio monitors – Mackie CR-X Series

Mackie

Key Specs

Connectivity: 1/4”, 1/8”, and RCA or Bluetooth

Driver diameter: 3-inch

Subwoofer: No

Compatibility: PC, Mac, PlayStation, Switch, Phone

Price: $99

Mackie is a brand well-known for making studio-grade audio accessories. These bookshelf speakers are great for content creators, listening to music, or playing games.

The Mackie CR-X series speakers are known for studio-quality sound output. These speakers are available in various sizes ranging from 3 to 8 inches connectivity options include 1/4 inches, 1/8 inches, and RCA cables. You also get a 3.5-mm headphone jack at the front, and depending on the variant you pick, you can also get wireless connectivity.

Best PC speakers for content creators – Pioneer DJ DM-40

Pioneer

Key specs

Connectivity: analog audio inputs, headphone jack, and Bluetooth

Driver diameter: 5-inch

Subwoofer: No

Compatibility: PC, Mac, PlayStation, Switch, Phone

Price: $279

The Pioneer DJ DM-40 is a pair of great-sounding and versatile computer speakers. These speakers are an excellent choice for audio enthusiasts who prefer listening to quality music and those who like producing music.

The speakers come in two different modes, one dedicated to music production is aptly called The Production mode, while the DJ mode is for the regular listening experience.

The DJ mode produces bass-heavy audio, ideal for gaming and watching movies. You can also pair the Pioneer DJ DM-40 with your favorite Bluetooth-enabled smart speaker to convert them into smart speakers and enjoy way better audio output.

The best computer speaker – Logitech Z407

Logitech

Key specs

Connectivity: USB and Bluetooth

Driver diameter: 2.5-inch

Subwoofer: Yes

Compatibility: PC, Mac, PlayStation, Switch, Phone

Price: $119

The Logitech Z407 offers everything you’d want from a great PC speaker. These are affordable, offer various connectivity options, have a lovely design, and produce great audio.

The modern design helps the Logitech Z407 easily blend into any desktop setup. You get a couple of physical inputs and wireless Bluetooth connectivity for connectivity.

Apart from the physical volume control knob on the speaker, you also get a wireless puck-like remote that sits neatly on the desktop and controls the volume by just turning the knob. Using this remote control, you can also increase or decrease bass and play/pause/forward the content.

Best soundbar for PC – Razer Leviathan V2

Razer

Key specs

Connectivity: USB and Bluetooth

Driver diameter: 5x 2-inch full-range drives, 1x 5.25-inch

Subwoofer: Yes

Compatibility: PC, Mac, PlayStation, Switch, Phone

Price: $249.99

If you’re not a fan of speakers standing beside your monitor, you can always add a soundbar to your setup. The Razer Leviathan V2 comes with everything you can expect from a Razer product, including Chroma RGB LED lights, great design, and outstanding audio.

This is a 5.1 speaker system for your gaming computer that any gamer or a cinephile would love to add to their setup. The sub-woofer is powerful and, coupled with the speakers sitting on top of the table facing you, offers a great listening experience.

You also have multiple audio modes, options to customize RGB lights, and a head-tracking feature for spatial audio. You get a great-sounding soundbar for your gaming PC at just over $200.

