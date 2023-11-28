Want to see how many hours you spent jamming to your favorite songs or which genre you vibed with the most? Apple Music Replay 2023 is here to show you. Here’s how to access it.

It’s that time of year again when music services put together a roundup of everything you listened. Spotify Wrapped is still around the corner but if you are an Apple Music listener, you can now access your music recap for 2023.

Apple Music Replay 2023 is out and the Cupertino company has wrapped up your year in songs in a playlist. You also get to share different charts on social media, which include the time you spent listening to songs, the number of artists you listened to, your favorite genre, and more.

But the million-dollar question is how do you access Apple Music Replay 2023? The iPhone maker has made it simple to see your music wrap up. There’s a dedicated site you can visit to see your music replay.

This guide walks you through the steps to check your Apple Music Replay for 2023.

How to access Apple Music Replay 2023?

It can get a little confusing to access the Apple Music Replay 2023 as it is not available through the mobile app. You can check it through Apple Music’s Replay website. Here’s how to do it.

Open the Apple Music Replay Website.

Login in by entering your Apple ID and password.

Access your replay by watching the highlight reel. Scroll down to see the charts showing your top artists, songs, and albums for 2023.

To share a chart, tap the share icon on the bottom (it will look like a square with an upward arrow).

What’s in this year’s Apple Music Replay?

Apple

Spotify Wrapped has always been the big kid on the block when it comes to year-end music roundups, but Apple Music is finally stepping up its game this year. This year you get a whole video reel showcasing your favorite tunes from the past year.

Plus, there are charts galore, breaking down your top playlists and giving you even more detailed lists of your top albums, songs, and artists. Apple has also introduced a new “Milestones” feature that lets you see when you hit certain listening milestones for the year.