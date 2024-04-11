Spotify reportedly set to allow users to “remix” songs

Spotify is reportedly set to launch a feature that allows users to “remix” songs, giving them the ability to slow down and speed up their favorite music.

Spotify has been launching a handful of new features throughout the last year, including audiobooks, lesson videos, and more.

According to sources close to The Wall Street Journal, the popular music streaming app is set to launch yet another feature in 2024 that allows users to “remix” the music that they listen to.

The company is reportedly developing tools to allow users to speed up, slow down, and even mash up their favorite tracks that are available on the service.

“It is a bet on the future of music consumption that Spotify hopes will deepen user engagement and appeal to young users while generating new revenue for artists,” says The Wall Street Journal.

There’s no detail as to when these features will be released — if ever — but it’s safe to assume that they’re going to be placed behind the Spotify Premium paywall.

The popular music streaming service is also reportedly set to increase the cost of its subscription service by one to two dollars by the end of 2024 in some markets. This is due to the cost of having access to its audiobook library that it added back in November 2023.

Spotify is also considering a lower-cost version without audiobook access, but we’ll have to wait to see if that gets announced later this year.