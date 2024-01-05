Spotify’s “Playlist in a Bottle”: What is it and how do you find it?

Spotify has brought back its “Playlist in a Bottle” feature, which allows users to look back to what they were listening to a year ago, and also send themselves a playlist to be revealed in 12 months. But how do you make one?

In January 2023, Spotify introduced “Playlist in a Bottle,” which gave users a chance to save the songs that resonated with them at that moment in time and seal them away for one year.

These playlists were released by Spotify on January 4, 2024, and users can now once again make themselves another playlist to be sent back to them next year. The feature asks users three song-inspired prompts, which generates your unique “Playlist in a Bottle”, before Spotify locks it away for a year.

But how do you go about making a Playlist in a Bottle, and how do you find the one you made last year? Here’s everything you need to know.

How to find your Spotify “Playlist in a Bottle”

If you made a “Playlist in a Bottle” on Spotify in January 2023, you’ll be happy to know it’s now ready to be listened to.

To find the playlist, simply open the Spotify Playlist in a Bottle website on your phone or desktop. If you’re using a desktop, then go on and scan the QR code on the screen with your phone.

This will direct you to the Spotify app, where you are able to find and start listening to your Playlist in a Bottle and see what music 2023-you wanted to send 2024-you.

How to make your Spotify “Playlist in a Bottle”

Spotify Spotify’s new feature allows users to make playlists to their future selves

If you want to take part and make yourself a Playlist in a Bottle, here’s how you do it.

Open the Spotify Playlist in a Bottle website on your phone or desktop. If you’re using a desktop, then go on and scan the QR code on the screen with your phone. Select an object for your time capsule. You can pick from the following: a snow globe, a wheelie bin, a rice cooker, a flip phone, a bird’s nest, or the more traditional bottle. Answer Spotify’s questions and pick your songs. These will range from “a song you’d play for aliens if they visited Earth” to “a song you need to hear live in 2024” to “a song you’d bring to a desert island”. You’ll need to add at least three songs, but can add more if you want. You can randomize it or start typing in your answer as a song title, and Spotify will populate with search results. Press the + button to lock it in, and hit “Next.” Click “I’m done” when you feel like you’re done with your playlist Leave a note for your future self. You can use your finger to draw in the square or your mouse on a desktop. Take one last look at your playlist then tap “Lock in.” If you need to, you can make edits here by hitting the little “x” in the circle next to each song. Hold your finger on the fingerprint icon to save your playlist. Wait one year until Spotify sends you a heads-up. If you make a Playlist in a Bottle, Spotify will email you when it’s ready in 2025.

And there you have it – that’s all you need to know about Spotify’s “Playlist in a Bottle” feature and how to make your own playlist to be revealed to you in 2025.

