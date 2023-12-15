How to see your Snapchat Recap 2023

Snapchat has just released its annual recap feature, giving you a highlight reel of 2023’s most memorable moments. But how do you watch it?

Snapchat Recap, formerly called Snapchat Year End Stories, gives Snapchatters a look back at some of their Memories posted throughout the year.

Spotify was one of the first apps that created a yearly ‘wrap’, allowing users to see an overview of their listening habits in the past year. Since the popularity of that one, several other apps, including Reddit, Apple Music, Twitch, and now Snapchat have created similar features to let users see their habits on the platform.

It’s a great way to recall some of the highlights of time passed, and Snapchat now lets users witness a “collection of Snaps you’ve saved to Memories from the past year.”

How do I get the Snapchat Recap feature 2023?

Viewing the Snapchat Recap 2023 is super easy, and you can see all your beloved memories with just a few simple steps. We’ve outlined these below:

Log in to the Snapchat app Go to the camera screen Swipe upwards Here you will be able to view your Snapchat Recap

The memories that you see will be compiled into a series of different categories, based on the specific photos that you posted throughout the year. Some of these include:

“New Year, New Me,” with Snaps posted on January 1, 2023

“Felt Cute, Will Delete in 24-Hours,” with every selfie you posted.

“Beach, Please!” which includes scenes featuring the ocean.

The Recap feature is only available for a limited time, so users will need to log in ASAP to view their photo compilations.