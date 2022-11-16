Higround unveils enthusiast-grade Summit 65 keyboard in upcoming drop

Higround has just unveiled its new, enthusiast-grade Summit 65 keyboard release alongside a plethora of other items in its upcoming “Mercury Capsule” drop.
Having been acquired by 100 Thieves in October 2021. Higround is a boutique gaming keyboard company. Their popularity has soared after hype releases, and a continual improvement to its products while also making them easily accessible with the Basecamp series.
Now, Higround is preparing to release a new flagship gaming keyboard. This enthusiast-grade board is dubbed the Summit 65 Founder’s Edition.
Alongside the premium model come three further keyboards. But, it’s not all about the keyboards. The company is also launching a mousepad, keycap sets, and more inside what Higround calls the “Mercury Capsule.”
Higround launches Summit 65 keyboard and Mercury capsule
Marketed as the “pièce de résistance” of the capsule, the Summit 65 Founders Edition features enthusiast-level features. This includes a solid aluminum frame, RGB side panels, and a brass medallion of the company’s logo on the backside. The Summit 65 Founders Edition keyboard will be available in both black and white colorways.
Underneath the unique mountain-motif-designed PBT keycaps are the “Geo” keyswitches. These are Higround’s first in-house designed and created mechanical switches. They’ve also included premium Durock V2 stabilizers that, alongside the switches, are pre-lubed. Higround also promises a premium experience from the moment you open the box.
Alongside the Summit 65 Founders Edition, the Mercury Capsule also includes a revamp of Higrounds 2021 collaboration with 100 Thieves, with two keyboards, a mousepad, apparel, and more.
Similar to the Basecamp series (which we think is a near-perfect keyboard), the updated 100T collab comes in its standard design with PBT keycaps and Higrounds TTC White Flame switches with a hot-swappable PCB.
The drop will be available for purchase and pre-order on November 18, 2022, on Higround’s website.