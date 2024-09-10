Higround celebrates One Piece 25th anniversary in style with brand-new keyboard line

Higround has launched a brand-new lineup of One Piece-themed keyboards to celebrate the legendary series’ 25th anniversary.

Higround is no stranger to releasing some of the best-looking anime-licensed PC gaming accessories. Iconic anime from Dragon Ball Z to Naruto, and even Attack on Titan have all received the Higround treatment.

Now One Piece is getting the tech attention it deserves. Higround has launched a 24-piece collection to celebrate the franchise’s 25th anniversary.



From stunning keyboards featuring everyone’s favorite Straw Hat members to themed keycaps and desk pads — Higround’s One Piece collab is a treasure.

Higround

The stunning One Piece-inspired keyboard line is made up of three different iconic Higround keyboard models. The HG Summit 65, HG Performance B65, and the HG Base 65. These stunning keyboards are priced at $260, $175, and $145 respectively.

While each board differs in style and price, each 65% sized keyboard features stunning dye-sub PBT keycaps, featuring some of the beloved members of the Straw Hat Pirates.

Luffy, Zoro, Chopper, Nami, and Sanji all have boards of their very own. Not only that, but fan-favorite Law also makes an appearance.

If that’s not enough One Piece bang for your buck, there’s also a range of 90 x 40 cm XL mousepads to match the stunning keyboards.

Each of the 3mm thick mousepads features key art of not just some of the crew, but even the iconic ‘wanted’ posters from the series.

Higround

If you already have one of the best gaming keyboards, there are also two keycap sets that are part of the One Piece collection. Each set, based on Luffy and Zoro, features 68 PBT dye-sub keys, perfect for any 65% layout board.

Sadly, the Higround One Piece collection is a limited drop so it’s been selling out fast. However, Higround itself recommends sailing over to Best Buy, where some of the stunning mousepads are still available.