Higround reveals Basecamp Series keyboards that will be much easier to actually buy

Popular keyboard company Higround has revealed their Basecamp Series of keyboards meant to provide constant product availability to fans.

Since being acquired by 100 Thieves in October 2021, Higround has gained mass popularity with fans all around the world.

They’ve operated by launching limited-edition capsules featuring some of the most popular brands in the world including 100 Thieves, SEGA, and popular streetwear brand: Prix.

Higround has officially announced their new “Basecamp Series” line of keyboards that will “last forever” once released.

Higround

Higround announces Basecamp Series

Until now, Higround has been known for its limited-edition collaborations with other brands that are released in a drop-based launch method — with many of them selling out in a matter of minutes.

Higround’s Basecamp Series is here to change that once it launches on September 16, 2022, at 12 pm PT.

Bringing back the highly popular Snowstone and Skystone designs alongside their newest colorways, Bonsai and Lavarock, the Basecamp Series will be Higrounds first “forever” launch — meaning that fans won’t have to worry about missing the drop.

“The Basecamp Series is our way of making Higround more available to everyone—from people who couldn’t get a keyboard during our drops to people who just want an aesthetically pleasing keyboard to liven up their PC setup,” said Higround founder and CEO Rustin Sotoodeh.

“It’s meant for everyone to use, so we made it available to everyone.”

Higround

Following the same build as Higround’s collaboration with SEGA, the Basecamp Series keyboards will come fitted with pre-lubed White Flame switches and dual-silicone dampening foam that add to a higher quality feeling for users.

100 Thieves, Higrounds parent company, adopted a similar structure in September 2021 with their Foundations merch collection that brought in 2.5 million dollars in the first month it was available.