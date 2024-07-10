Google Pixel Watch 3: Everything you need to know

Google’s third-gen smartwatch, Pixel Watch 3, is rumored to launch soon. Here’s everything we know so far, including the release window, expected price, and rumored features.

Google recently announced a product launch event in August. This Made By Google Event will likely see the release of various hardware and software products like Android 15, Pixel phones, wireless earbuds, and the Pixel Watch 3.

Release window

This year’s Made By Google event is being hosted early on August 13, and the Pixel Watch 3 will likely debut at this event.

The Pixel Watch follows an annual update cycle, and Google releases its smart wearables in the Made by Google event every year. The original Pixel Watch was released in October 2022, while the Pixel Watch 2 launched in October 2023, along with an array of phones and other devices.

Price expectations

Google Pixel Watch 2

We haven’t encountered leaks or rumors about the price of the Pixel Watch 3 yet. The original Pixel Watch was released for $349 for the Wi-Fi model, while the LTE version was introduced at $399.

The Pixel Watch 2 also launched at the same price, which suggests that Google has been consistent about the pricing of its smartwatch lineup.

We can expect Google to follow the same strategy this year with the Pixel Watch 3 price unless it plans something otherwise. Incidentally, this price is almost similar to the starting price of Samsung and Apple’s smartwatches, so expect them to remain competitive.

Design rumors

Google Pixel Watch 2 colors

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is likely to retain the same circular dial and may follow an almost similar design language. However, a leak suggests we may see two different watches this time– the Pixel Watch 3 and the Pixel Watch 3 Pro.

According to the report, the Pixel Watch 3 will have a 41mm diameter, while the Pixel Watch 3 Pro will likely use a bigger 45mm display. The larger watch will have a bigger battery and room for more sensors, which could please users with bigger wrists.

AndroidAuthority reports that the Pixel Watch will have increased brightness and smaller bezels than its predecessors. As per the report, the Pixel Watch 3 will have 4.5mm bezels compared to the 5.5mm on the Pixel Watch 2. Smaller bezels mean more screen real estate without increasing the display size.

The Pixel Watch 3 will have a 2000-nit display, which again, is a massive upgrade considering the 1000-nit display on the Watch 2, claims the report. This is a practical upgrade, making the watch usable under direct sunlight.

The 41mm Pixel Watch 3 will likely come in 4 colorways – Silver, Black, Gold, and Black colored cases with Rose Quartz, Obsidian, Hazel, and Porcelain colored bands. AndroidAuthority’s report adds that the Pixel Watch Pro will have a Hazel case with a matching band, a Black case with an Obsidian band, and a colored case with a Porcelain band.

Rumoured specs and features

Google Pixel Watch 2 Black

A report by AndroidPolice citing the FCC listing explains that Pixel Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro will come in two variants – two with Wi-Fi only and two with LTE connectivity. The watches will support 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi bands along with Wi-Fi 6.

The report also says all four watches will support Ultra Wide Band (UWB) connectivity for precise location tracking. The same feature is available on the Apple Watch 9 and AirTags; however, it is missing from Google’s Find My Device network. This feature will help in improving the Watch Unlock to unlock the paired Android phone using the watch.

The Watches will likely run on the WearOS 5 teased at the Google I/O in June. This new operating system will offer improved battery performance and enhanced fitness tracking stats.

A 91Mobiles report says that the Pixel Watch 3 will have a 307 mAh battery, which is similar to the 302mAh battery of the Watch 2. You really can’t call this an upgrade. The Pixel Watch 3 will likely come with fast charging support similar to the Pixel Watch 2.

What we want to see

The Pixel Watches look great if you like a circular bezel, however, the narrow bezels will make the watch more useful. While Google says that the WearOS 5 is optimized to offer improved battery life, we hope that the Watch 3 can run for a longer time without needing to turn off important features.

