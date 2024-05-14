Google Pixel 9 blowout leak reveals design of entire lineup

Google isn’t expected to announce the Pixel 9 series until October, but a recent leak already gives us a good look at the upcoming Pixels.

Google is rumored to launch three models in the Pixel 9 lineup. A new Pixel 9 Pro XL will join the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. The 9 Pro XL name isn’t quite confirmed yet, but industry insiders are confident that three models are coming. Russian publication Rozetked has even shared key details of the upcoming phones, including their photos.

Rozetked claims the images were provided by an anonymous source. While we can’t confirm their accuracy, they do appear to be real. The pictured handsets are functional, unlike the dummies we’ve seen in the past.

The images also match rumored photos and renders, showing the Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro, and the rumored Pixel 9 Pro XL from the front and back. The main change in all three phones is the redesigned camera bar, which no longer stretches edge to edge. Also, the sides of the phone are now flat like iPhones.

The Russian publication claims the Pixel 9 is 6.24 inches, the Pixel 9 Pro is 6.34 inches, and the Pixel 9 XL is 6.73 inches. All three phones should come with a speedy 120Hz refresh rate display.

According to the publication, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL have three 50 MP cameras on the back. The Pixel 9 only has two rear cameras— a main camera and an ultrawide, while the other two also get a periscope telephoto with 5x optical zoom, much like the Pixel 8 Pro.

All three Pixels are powered by Google’s Tensor G4 SoC. The Pros also get support for Ultra Wide Band connectivity, but the vanilla model does not.